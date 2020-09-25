New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Government Extends FAME II Scheme's Validity For Three Months

All registered automakers under the FAME II scheme will now be able to avail of the benefits till December 31, 2020. The extension applies to all approved electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with-effect-from October 01, 2020.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Government has extended FAME II validity till December 31, 2020.

Highlights

  • Government has extended FAME II validity till December 31, 2020.
  • The extension applies to all approved electric vehicles.
  • It is also trying to reduce the tax rates on electric vehicles.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, has further extended the validation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) scheme for a period of three months. In July, the validity was extended to September 2020 which is coming to an end now. All registered automakers under the FAME II scheme will now be able to avail the benefits till December 31, 2020. The extension applies to all approved electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with-effect-from October 1, 2020. However, there is yet no clarity about bigger EVs like electric buses.

Also Read: FAME II Scheme's Validity Extended Till September 2020

si2cef5g

The government is trying to reduce the tax rates on electric vehicles.

Last year in February, the government had allocated ₹ 10,000 crore for the FAME II scheme in succession to the FAME I scheme. The allocated amount was channelised to speed up the development of EVs and EV infrastructure in a bid to achieve the target of 100 per cent electrification of vehicles by 2030. The FAME II scheme primarily aims to incentivise the purchase of electric vehicles and establishing the requisite charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Moreover, the government has been trying to bring down the tax rates on electric vehicles (EVs) which is charged at 5 per cent at present compared to 28 per cent for other vehicles. It is also trying to reduce the tax rates on Hybrid vehicles.

Also Read: Government Working To Reduce GST Rates On Electric Vehicles: Niti Aayog

ks03aqd

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launchits first all-electric car - the EQC in India.

0 Comments

The incentives are mainly given to the commercial three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles along with private two-wheelers. Through this initiative, the government was targeting to facilitate the purchase of 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5 lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric four wheelers and 7000 electric buses. However, incentives are given specifically to those vehicles which are powered by a lithium-ion battery or run on other advance technologies like fuel cell, as an effort to encourage new age technologies. Automakers like Hyundai India, MG Motor India among others have already launched their electric vehicles in India and Mercedes-Benz is set to be the first luxury carmaker to bring their EV- the EQC in India. The move will further improve the sentiments of automakers to continue working towards the government's ambitious goal of 100 per cent electrification by the end of this decade.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Government Extends FAME II Scheme's Validity For Three Months Government Extends FAME II Scheme's Validity For Three Months
Fernando Alonso Says That He May Return To The Indy 500 After F1 Stint Fernando Alonso Says That He May Return To The Indy 500 After F1 Stint
Sergio Perez Has Signed A Preliminary Contract With The Haas F1 Team: Report Sergio Perez Has Signed A Preliminary Contract With The Haas F1 Team: Report
Ex-Ferrari Boss Stefano Domenicali To Replace Chase Carey As New F1 CEO: Report Ex-Ferrari Boss Stefano Domenicali To Replace Chase Carey As New F1 CEO: Report
Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike
Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued
Chinese State Investors To Take BMW Partner Brilliance Private: Report Chinese State Investors To Take BMW Partner Brilliance Private: Report
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Tesla To Support The Electricity Grid Soon In The Future  Tesla To Support The Electricity Grid Soon In The Future 
Harley-Davidson Books $75 Million In Fresh Restructuring Costs, Discontinues India Operations Harley-Davidson Books $75 Million In Fresh Restructuring Costs, Discontinues India Operations
Suzuki V-Strom 160 Revealed In Patent Images Suzuki V-Strom 160 Revealed In Patent Images
Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed
Harley-Davidson Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Harley-Davidson Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
MG Gloster Unveiled Officially; Launch In October 2020 MG Gloster Unveiled Officially; Launch In October 2020
Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike
Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike
Renault Triber India Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 13,000
Renault Triber India Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 13,000
Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed
Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities