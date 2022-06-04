  • Home
Harley-Davidson Restarting Motorcycle Production On June 6 - Report

The company last month said it would stop assembling and shipping motorcycles except for its electric models due to a problem with parts from a supplier.
authorBy car&bike Team
04-Jun-22 04:50 PM IST
Harley-Davidson Inc will resume its motorcycle production on June 6 after a previously announced two-week halt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing a company spokesperson.

The report adds the suspension would have lasted 19 days, longer than the original projection of two weeks during which assembly and shipments would have been shut down.

Shares of Harley fell about 2.2% to $35.34. 

The iconic motorbike maker last month said it would stop assembling and shipping motorcycles except for its electric models due to a problem with parts from a supplier.

Harley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

