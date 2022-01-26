Hero Electric Announces Partnership With Alt Mobility Electric Vehicle Leasing Platform

Hero Electric has announced its partnership with ALT Mobility, a leasing platform dedicated to electric vehicles for the logistics market. As part of the collaboration, Hero Electric will supply 10,000 Nyx electric scooters to the logistic aggregators and fleet operators via ALT Mobility by 2023. ALT Mobility offers two and three-wheeler electric vehicles on an affordable monthly subscription to fleet operators. This includes financing, road tax, auto insurance, and service and spare costs of electric vehicles.

Sohinder Gill, CEO - Hero Electric, said, "With the changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, we have understood the crucial need to boost EV adoption. We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India. This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by ALT Mobility."

Hero Electric will supply the Nyx electric scooter to ALT Mobility for its B2B operations

Dev Arora, CEO - ALT Mobility, further added, "We have conducted extensive tests on the ground and spent several months with the Hero Electric team before building our conviction that the Hero Nyx EV is a bankable vehicle for intensive logistic operations. To further boost the bankability of electric vehicles, we connect our fleets with intelligent sensors and technology platforms to map vehicles to our partners, manage trips, conduct health and diagnostics, provide service alerts, and improve rider behaviour to get the maximum performance and life from the vehicle."

With the push for electrification, the commercial segment will be one of the first segments to see a tangible change, especially when it comes to last-mile delivery vehicles. Meanwhile, ALT Mobility's platform enables paperless activity right from vehicle management to charging and parking networks. Hero Electric has been expanding its presence in the B2B segment with newer partnerships, and the company says it will continue with such collaborations in order to attain 'zero-emission.' Hero says it aims to convert 35 per cent of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years.