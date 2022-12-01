High-Riding Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Is A Rally-Inspired V10 Supercar

Having revealed just the exterior of the Huracan Sterrato a few weeks back, Lamborghini has now revealed the off-road inspired supercar in full along with revealing the full extent of changes under the skin.

Lamborghini calls the Sterrato “the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces.” To that end the model gets a host of cosmetic enhancements over the standard Huracan including wheel arch extensions, unique front and rear bumpers, re-inforced sills and aluminium underbody protection. The Sterrato also gets the STO-like air intake behind the cabin which the company says is to allow the engine to breath in clean air when the asphault roads fade away.

The Sterrato also gets an off-road inspired suspension set-up with the body sitting a full 44 mm high than the standard Huracan. Suspension travel is also enhanced by 33mm up front and 34 mm at the rear.

The 19-inch alloy wheels too are unique to the model and come wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain tyres. Stopping power coming from massive 380mm carbon-ceramic discs paired with six-piston callipers up front and 356mm discs at the rear paired with four-piston callipers.

The additional hardware means that the Lamborghini can be taken off smooth tarmac roads up to an extent to enjoy a little bit of off-tarmac driving. On a side note, this could be just the supercar to use on Indian roads.

The cabin isn’t much different from the standard Huracan with the most notable change being the exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery. The digital displays get new graphics specific including additions such as a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, a compass, geographic coordinate indicator, and steering angle indicator. The drive modes too have been upgraded to meet the more off-road inspired looks with Strada and Sport modes being recalibrated while the ‘Corsa’ mode from the standard Huracan is replaced by a Rally mode for low-traction conditions. Other on-board electronics too have been recalibrated as well.

At the heart of the Sterrato is Lamborghini’s 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10. The Sterrato is the last new model to feature this unit with future models set to get some degree of electrification. The units pumps out 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with power sent to all four wheels. Lamborghini claims a 260 kmph top speed for the Sterrato with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 3.4 seconds making it the slowest variant of the Huracan – its 0.1 seconds slower to 100 kmph compared to the Huracan Evo RWD.

The Sterrato will only be made in limited numbers with just 1,499 units set to be produced. Production for the supercar will start in February 2023.