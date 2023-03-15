Honda Shine 100 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The 100-cc two-wheeler segment has largely consisted of the Hero Splendor, Hero HF Deluxe and the Bajaj Platina 100 for a while now. However, things have now changed as Honda has introduced its latest offering in the 100-cc motorcycle segment. The new bike is called the Honda Shine 100 and comes with an all-new engine and steel frame that have been designed from scratch. It features a 100-cc engine that produces 7.5 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The two-wheeler comes at a price tag of Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Let’s see how the price goes up against its more established competitors.

Name Starting Price (Ex-Showroom, Mumbai) Honda Shine 100 Rs. 64,900 Hero Splendor Plus Rs. 72,420 Bajaj Platina 100 Rs. 65,856 Hero HF Deluxe Rs. 61,232

Also Read: All-New Honda Shine 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,900

Hero Splendor Plus

The Hero Splendor is one of the most recognisable two-wheeler names in India. The bike has been around for almost three decades now and is a favourite among the public. The Splendor Plus comes with 5-year warranty and gets 5-step adjustable rear suspension. The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 72,420 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) making it the most expensive two-wheeler in the segment. The bike is powered by a 100-cc engine that produces 7.91 bhp @ 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm.

Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina is the most affordable motorcycle offered by the manufacturer. The two-wheeler has been in the Indian markets for quite some time now. It has received many updates over the years and comes with features like LED DRLs and electric start. The bike is powered by a 100 cc mill that produces 7.9 bhp @ 7,500 rpm and 8.34 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. The Platina 100 is available at a price tag of Rs. 65,856 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). This is very similar to the price of the Shine 100 and puts it right at the middle as compared to the prices of the other two motorcycles.

Hero HF Deluxe

The HF Deluxe is another 100-cc offering by Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle features the same engine as the Splendor and produces power figures of 7.91 bhp @ 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. It gets features like side stand engine cut off and engine cut off at fall. The bike is available in four variants starting at Rs. 61,232 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the Drum/Kick start variant. The highest variant of the two-wheeler is the Drum Self-Start which is available at Rs. 68,382 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Its low starting price makes it the most affordable two-wheeler in the group.