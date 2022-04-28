Honda Signs Joint Development Pact With Boston-Based EV Battery R&D Firm SES

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had signed a joint development agreement for lithium-metal batteries with Boston-based EV battery company SES Holdings Pte Ltd.

In a statement, Honda said SES planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction, and that the Japanese automaker planned to buy about 2% of the listed company, SES AI Corporation.

Lithium-metal batteries are expected to achieve higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries, which are used in most battery-electric vehicles today.

