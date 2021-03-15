Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently announced an exciting cashback offer on the Activa 125 scooter. The two-wheeler manufacturer has extended this offer on select models including Grazia 125 Sports Edition and Livo motorcycle. The company is offering a cashback of up to ₹ 5,000 on the purchase of these models. Do note, these offers are valid only if the customers finance the purchase with a credit or a debit card through Honda's partner banks. Customers can avail of the attractive scheme while booking the two-wheeler online as well.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of ₹ 5,000 On Activa 125​

Now get 5% Cashback up to Rs 5,000 on the all new Grazia 125 Sports Edition. Avail exciting offers as you bring home your favourite Honda 2Wheeler. To book online now, please visit https://t.co/npyA8q7wwJ. (*T&C Apply) #SportyStunningGenius pic.twitter.com/4yQa8h1sxL — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) March 11, 2021

As of now, the cashback offer is valid on the Honda Activa 125, Grazia 125 Sports Edition and Livo motorcycle. As a part of this offer, Honda has partnered with banks like ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank.

Honda Grazia Sports Edition was launched in India in January at a price of ₹ 82,564 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It comes powered by a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine with programmed fuel injection. The unit also gets Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor is tuned to make 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, which comes paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

Prices for the Honda Livo motorcycle start at ₹ 70,059 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Also Read: Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 6.87 Lakh​

The Honda Livo, on the other hand, was introduced last year in a BS6 avatar featuring new technology, new features and new colours. It uses a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which gets Honda's enhanced smart power (eSP), Honda Eco Technology (HET) and an ACG starter motor. While the drum variant of the commuter motorcycle is priced at ₹ 70,059, the disc variant costs ₹ 74259 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.