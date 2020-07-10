New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Two-Wheelers To Defer Use Of Additional Assembly Line At Scooter Plant In Gujarat

According to a media report, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) has deferred commissioning of a third assembly line due to slowdown in demand.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda decides to defer commissioning of additional assembly line at scooter plant

Highlights

  • The Vithalpur plant is Honda's scooter-only manufacturing facility
  • Honda has completed construction of the third assembly line
  • The assembly line will be commissioned based on market demand

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reportedly put off commissioning a third assembly line at the company's Vithalpur plant in Gujarat due to the market slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report in ET Auto, HMSI's Director of Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria is quoted as saying that Honda's existing capacity is enough to meet market requirements in the near term. According to Guleria, while demand in June was better than anticipated, it is difficult to ascertain when normalcy will return to the market.

Also Read: Honda Begins Online Bookings For Two-Wheelers

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

CB Shine

Activa 6G

SP 125

Dio

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

CB Unicorn 150

CD 110 Dream

X-Blade

Grazia

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Aviator

Dream Yuga

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

CB300R

CBR650R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

"While we have fared better in June, with retail sales close to 75 per cent of pre-COVID levels, to draw sales estimates based on these numbers is difficult. There are cities which are getting in and out of lockdown," Guleria is quoted as having said.

0avnhrmg

The Vithalpur manufacturing plant in Gujarat is a scooter-only facility

carandbike reached out to HMSI to confirm the news of the third assembly line commissioning at the Vithalpur plant being deferred, but so far, there's been no concrete response. Honda had invested ₹ 630 crore to expand capacity by 6 lakh units at its Gujarat plant, a scooter-only manufacturing facility. While construction of the additional assembly line at the plant is complete, Honda will decide on commissioning the unit based on market demand. The plant already has a capacity of producing 12 lakh units.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Sees 55 Per Cent Y-O-Y Decline In Sales

Sales of two-wheelers across manufacturers has been a washout in the first quarter, and overall domestic two-wheeler sales are expected to decline in double digits in the current financial year. The good news is that an internal survey by HMSI over the last two months has indicated a gradual recovery in demand. HMSI has total installed capacity of 64 lakh across its four manufacturing facilities in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat. Guleria however cautioned that with the first quarter sales a near total washout, it will be extremely difficult to recover sales in the remaining nine months for the entire year.

In June 2020, Honda despatched nearly 2 lakh 11 thousand two-wheelers, a three-fold hike over the company's sales in May 2020. However, year-on-year, Honda witnessed a 55 per cent decline in sales, down from 4,76,364 units sold in June 2019. Honda however is going ahead with new two-wheeler launches as planned for the financial year.

0 Comments

(Source: ET Auto)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 74,407 - 78,607 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 94,548 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 70,056 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 73,912 - 80,978 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Toyota Corolla Cross Revealed For ASEAN Markets
Toyota Corolla Cross Revealed For ASEAN Markets
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities