Honda Two-Wheelers Reports 12.1% Drop In Sales Over April 2023

The two-wheeler manufacturer sold 3,29,393 units in May 2023 as opposed to 3,74,747 units in April 2023
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
02-Jun-23 08:21 PM IST
Highlights
  • The company sold 3,11,144 units in the domestic market and exported 18,249 units in May 2023
  • Saw a 6.6 per cent drop in sales compared to the same month last year
  • The company recently launched its commuter motorcycle the Shine 100 in states like Rajasthan, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for May 2023. The two-wheeler manufacturer sold 3,11,144 units in the domestic market and exported 18,249 units in the month, which adds up to 3,29,393 in overall sales. These numbers represent a decrease in sales of 6.6 per cent compared to the same month last year. In April 2023, the manufacturer posted overall sales of 3,74,747 units, registering a month-on-month sales growth of 76 per cent. The company’s monthly sales dropped by 12.1 per cent, over the last month.

 

Also Read: Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’

Honda's sales in May 2023 represent a 6.6 per cent drop compared to the same month last year

 

In May 2023, the company launched its latest commuter motorcycle, the Shine 100, in Rajasthan, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh. The brand also began dispatching the two-wheeler from its plant in Narsapura, Karnataka. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 62,900 (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company also opened a new BigWing outlet in Panvel, Maharashtra.

 

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Posts A 76 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales Over March 2023

Honda began dispatching the Shine 100 from its plant in May 2023

 

Honda’s current product portfolio includes scooters such as the Activa and Dio, commuter motorcycles such as the Shine 100, CD110 Deluxe and Shine 125, and the motorcycles sold in BigWing dealerships which include the CB350 range and higher displacement motorcycles such as the 500X, CBR 650R and the Africa Twin. 

Trending Now