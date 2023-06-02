Honda Two-Wheelers Reports 12.1% Drop In Sales Over April 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for May 2023. The two-wheeler manufacturer sold 3,11,144 units in the domestic market and exported 18,249 units in the month, which adds up to 3,29,393 in overall sales. These numbers represent a decrease in sales of 6.6 per cent compared to the same month last year. In April 2023, the manufacturer posted overall sales of 3,74,747 units, registering a month-on-month sales growth of 76 per cent. The company’s monthly sales dropped by 12.1 per cent, over the last month.

Honda's sales in May 2023 represent a 6.6 per cent drop compared to the same month last year

In May 2023, the company launched its latest commuter motorcycle, the Shine 100, in Rajasthan, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh. The brand also began dispatching the two-wheeler from its plant in Narsapura, Karnataka. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 62,900 (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company also opened a new BigWing outlet in Panvel, Maharashtra.

Honda began dispatching the Shine 100 from its plant in May 2023

Honda’s current product portfolio includes scooters such as the Activa and Dio, commuter motorcycles such as the Shine 100, CD110 Deluxe and Shine 125, and the motorcycles sold in BigWing dealerships which include the CB350 range and higher displacement motorcycles such as the 500X, CBR 650R and the Africa Twin.