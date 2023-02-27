Hyundai Alcazar Introduced With New 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Engine; Bookings Open

Hyundai Motor India has updated its Alcazar SUV line-up with a new 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. The new engine is of course E20 and RDE compliant and will replace the current 2.0 MPI petrol engine on the Alcazar. The new turbo petrol engine will make 158 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 – 3,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The new 1.5 Turbo GDi variant claims to be the segment’s most fuel efficient powertrain with the 7-speed DCT version having an efficiency of 18 kmpl and the 6-speed manual having an efficiency of 17.5 kmpl.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai ALCAZAR with a benchmark defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers. Additionally, we have refined the design of Hyundai ALCAZAR as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution. Hyundai ALCAZAR has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.”

The Alcazar also gets a front grille that sees a mild redesign and a new puddle lamp logo. In terms of safety, the SUV gets idle stop & go, and 6 airbags as standard across the trim. Bookings for the Alcazar with the 1.5 Turbo GDi motor have begun for Rs. 25,000 at select Hyundai dealerships. Prices will be announced in the coming weeks. Hyundai will continue to sell the Alcazar with the 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine that is now RDE compliant as well. It makes 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500-2,750 rpm.