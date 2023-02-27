  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Alcazar Introduced With New 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Engine; Bookings Open

Hyundai Alcazar Introduced With New 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Engine; Bookings Open

Hyundai Motor India introduced the Alcazar with a new 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. Prices for variants with new engine are yet to be announced, although bookings for the new variants have begun.
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Feb-23 02:14 PM IST
Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Engine.jpg
Highlights
  • Hyundai Alcazar now gets a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine
  • Bookings for variants with new engine now open
  • Prices for the new engine variants to be announced soon

Hyundai Motor India has updated its Alcazar SUV line-up with a new 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. The new engine is of course E20 and RDE compliant and will replace the current 2.0 MPI petrol engine on the Alcazar. The new turbo petrol engine will make 158 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 – 3,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The new 1.5 Turbo GDi variant claims to be the segment’s most fuel efficient powertrain with the 7-speed DCT version having an efficiency of 18 kmpl and the 6-speed manual having an efficiency of 17.5 kmpl.

 

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai ALCAZAR with a benchmark defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers. Additionally, we have refined the design of Hyundai ALCAZAR as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution. Hyundai ALCAZAR has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.”

 

The Alcazar also gets a front grille that sees a mild redesign and a new puddle lamp logo. In terms of safety, the SUV gets idle stop & go, and 6 airbags as standard across the trim. Bookings for the Alcazar with the 1.5 Turbo GDi motor have begun for Rs. 25,000 at select Hyundai dealerships. Prices will be announced in the coming weeks. Hyundai will continue to sell the Alcazar with the 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine that is now RDE compliant as well. It makes 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500-2,750 rpm. 

Related Articles
2023 Hyundai Venue, Creta Get Engine Line-Up Re-Shuffle
2023 Hyundai Venue, Creta Get Engine Line-Up Re-Shuffle
24 days ago
Tata Motors And Mahindra Secure Top Spots In The Indian SUV Market As New Launches Catapult Sales
Tata Motors And Mahindra Secure Top Spots In The Indian SUV Market As New Launches Catapult Sales
5 months ago
Accessories For Hyundai Alcazar: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Hyundai Alcazar: All You Need To Know
7 months ago
Hyundai Alcazar Gets new Prestige Executive Variant; Priced From Rs 15.89 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar Gets new Prestige Executive Variant; Priced From Rs 15.89 lakh
8 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2014 Mahindra Bolero ZLX BS3
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Mahindra
Bolero ZLX BS3
  • 78,781 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
3.23 LakhEMI starts @ ₹7,229
Mahindra First Choice, Anand Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Mahindra Bolero ZLX BS3
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Mahindra
Bolero ZLX BS3
  • 87,666 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
3.20 LakhEMI starts @ ₹7,167
Mahindra First Choice, Anand Vihar, New Delhi
2016 Mahindra NuvoSport N8
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Mahindra
NuvoSport N8
  • 88,777 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
3.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹7,839
Mahindra First Choice, Anand Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line