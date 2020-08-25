New Cars and Bikes in India
search

India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes

The Shree Ram Group at Asia's largest ship scrapyard in Alang, Gujarat state, said it had secured the giant vessel in an auction and would take up to a year to break down. The company has been approached by two motorcycle makers for using the steel from the warship to build bikes.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Shree Ram Group has been approached by companies for using the steel from the warship to build bikes

Scrap metal from what was once the world's oldest-serving aircraft carrier - and Britain's flagship during the 1982 Falklands war - could be used to make motorbikes, the firm charged with breaking it down said Tuesday.

The Shree Ram Group at Asia's largest ship scrapyard in Alang, Gujarat state, said it had secured the giant vessel in an auction and would take up to a year to break down.

The ship entered Britain's Royal Navy in 1959 as the HMS Hermes after being laid down in 1944. She was sold the Indian Navy in 1986 and renamed the INS Viraat before serving another 29 years.

Viraat, which means "giant" in Sanskrit, was decommissioned finally in 2017 having sailed more than a million kilometres (700,000 miles) - roughly equivalent to circumnavigating the globe 28 times.

bajaj v15

Bajaj Auto has used the metal from INS Vikrant to make its commuter bike V15

In 1987 then Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi reportedly used the ship to holiday on a remote tropical island in the Arabian Sea with his family and friends.

After a solemn decommissioning ceremony in Mumbai in 2017 there were plans to turn the ship into a floating museum and hotel, but they fell through.

Now the steel from the vessel could find another use.

"Once the ship docks at Alang, it will take us around 9-12 months to dismantle it and then we shall sell it as scrap to recover the cost," Shree Ram Group chairman Mukesh Patel told AFP.

"We have been approached by two motorcycle makers for using the steel from the warship to build bikes... But nothing has been finalised yet," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes
Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images
Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior
BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150 BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150
CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models
Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin
Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation
Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992 Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

MG models

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 12.74 - 17.73 Lakh *
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
₹ 13.49 - 18.54 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Renault Triber AMT Review
Renault Triber AMT Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities