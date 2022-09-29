India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL Partner For EV Charging Network
Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp said it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.
Hero said it would lead the infrastructure development for the charging network and the two companies would first establish the infrastructure at HPCL's existing network of energy stations.
