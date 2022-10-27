India's Shriram Transport Finance Profit Surges On Higher Interest Income
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd on Thursday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, with more people buying small trucks and as the company's interest income climbed.
Commercial vehicle sales and financing have seen a resurgence following a pandemic-stirred slump, with improving loan repayments also leading to better asset quality for both bank and non-bank lenders.
The commercial vehicle financier reported a profit of 10.67 billion rupees ($128.93 million) for the second quarter that ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs. 7.71 billion last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs. 9.87 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv data.
Interest income in the reported period rose to Rs. 51.12 billion from 45.78 billion rupees a year ago, Mumbai-based Shriram Transport said in an exchange filing.
Net non-performing assets of the company as a percentage stood at 3.48 per cent vs 3.52 per cent a quarter ago.
The non-banking finance company is set for an all-stock merger with Shriram City Union Finance, which was announced last December.
The merger received approval from the Indian competition regulator on Aug. 2.
