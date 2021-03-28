Indian Racer Jehan Begins 2021 F2 Season By Securing A Podium Finish

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship by clinching second place in race 1, during the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit.

He showed his mettle in the second race too, climbing from eleventh to fourth after a brilliant run, to miss a second straight podium. In the final race, he started in sixth and ended the race in the same position, having faced tyre issues. This puts him in third place in the points standings, after Round 1 of 8.

“I kept out of trouble at the start of Race 1, and then made sensible moves up the order. Both, Lawson and I, had similar pace towards the end, but it was difficult to pass. It's good to start the season with a podium,” the Red Bull Racing Junior driver said after his victory.

Earlier, Jehan qualified sixth out of 22 racers on the grid but started on P5, owing to the reverse grid rule for the opening race. He began smartly, overtaking the car ahead go him to move into fourth position.



Jehan then drove intelligently, staying just behind the pack, without pushing hard to protect his tyre life.

Jehan ultimately crossed the finish line, less than a second behind Lawson who won the race. Such was the pace of the lead duo that Beckmann in third, finished over 13 seconds behind Jehan.



F2 will resume action to support the famed Monaco Grand Prix on May 20.

