Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition; The Final Send Off For The F-Type
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
11-Oct-23 07:26 PM IST
Highlights
- Limited to just 150 units split between the coupe and convertible
- Paintwork inspired from the first race-winning “Project ZP” E-Type vehicles
- Will be powered by the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 producing 567 bhp
Jaguar is bidding goodbye to the striking F-Type after the 2024 model year. But before pulling the plug on the British sports car, Jaguar is making a final limited-edition model named the F-Type ZP Edition. The special edition F-Type will feature racing-inspired colour combinations from historic E-type racing cars and will be limited to just 150 units that are split between the coupe and convertible body styles.
Also Read: Jaguar Unveils Limited Edition E-Type ZP Collection: A Tribute to Racing Heritage
The F-Type ZP Edition hosts some unique elements to accentuate its rarity
Jaguar is offering the F-Type ZP Edition in two specifications. The first is Oulton Blue paint combined with a red and black interior, and the other option is Crystal Grey paint scheme with a blue and black interior. Moreover, both models will have porcelain white hand-painted racing-style roundals on the doors. Also, both body styles get unique 20-inch forged wheels with “ZP” etched into them, along with black-painted callipers. The F-Type will also feature ZP Edition branding on the fenders, sill plates and dashboard. Each vehicle will get a “One of 150” SV Bespoke plaque on the interior to commemorate the final edition.
Oulton Blue paint combined with a red and black interior option
Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar said, “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance. F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions, including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”
Also Read: Jaguar Recalls 6,400 I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Concerns
Crystal Grey paint with a blue and black interior option
All the F-Type ZP Editions will be powered by the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 that pumps out menacing 567 bhp and 700 Nm of torque paired to an all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The sports car can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in mere 3.5 seconds (claimed), and has an electronically limited top speed of 299 kmph.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Jaguar Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The Jaugar F-Type production ends with 1960s inspired ZP Edition.
2 hours ago
The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.
3 hours ago
The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.
3 hours ago
This auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas.
5 hours ago
The brand's new Aurora range takes inspiration from the colours of the sky and horizon.
7 hours ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
7 hours ago
Models like the BMW i4 M50, the new BMW i4 eDrive35, the first BMW XM, the BMW iX M60, and the BMW iX xDrive50 were among the popular selections.
7 hours ago
BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine
8 hours ago
Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.
9 hours ago
There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
3 hours ago
The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.
7 hours ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
1 day ago
Limited-run Matte Edition variants cost Rs 40,000 more than the fully-loaded Style trims.
1 day ago
The two examples pay homage to the Porsche 550 Coupé Carrera Panamericana race cars from 70 years ago.
2 days ago
As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,