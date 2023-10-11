Login

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition; The Final Send Off For The F-Type

The Jaugar F-Type production ends with 1960s inspired ZP Edition.
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

11-Oct-23 07:26 PM IST

  • Limited to just 150 units split between the coupe and convertible
  • Paintwork inspired from the first race-winning “Project ZP” E-Type vehicles
  • Will be powered by the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 producing 567 bhp

Jaguar is bidding goodbye to the striking F-Type after the 2024 model year. But before pulling the plug on the British sports car, Jaguar is making a final limited-edition model named the F-Type ZP Edition. The special edition F-Type will feature racing-inspired colour combinations from historic E-type racing cars and will be limited to just 150 units that are split between the coupe and convertible body styles.

 

Also Read: Jaguar Unveils Limited Edition E-Type ZP Collection: A Tribute to Racing Heritage

 

The F-Type ZP Edition hosts some unique elements to accentuate its rarity

 

Jaguar is offering the F-Type ZP Edition in two specifications. The first is Oulton Blue paint combined with a red and black interior, and the other option is Crystal Grey paint scheme with a blue and black interior. Moreover, both models will have porcelain white hand-painted racing-style roundals on the doors. Also, both body styles get unique 20-inch forged wheels with “ZP” etched into them, along with black-painted callipers. The F-Type will also feature ZP Edition branding on the fenders, sill plates and dashboard. Each vehicle will get a “One of 150” SV Bespoke plaque on the interior to commemorate the final edition.

Oulton Blue paint combined with a red and black interior option

 

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar said, “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance. F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions, including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”

 

Also Read: Jaguar Recalls 6,400 I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Concerns

Crystal Grey paint with a blue and black interior option

 

All the F-Type ZP Editions will be powered by the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 that pumps out menacing 567 bhp and 700 Nm of torque paired to an all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The sports car can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in mere 3.5 seconds (claimed), and has an electronically limited top speed of 299 kmph.

Jaguar F-Type
7.8
0
10

Jaguar F-Type

Starts at ₹ 98.13 Lakh - 2.42 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View F-Type Specifications
View F-Type Features

