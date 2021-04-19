Jaguar Land Rover Expects China Premium Car Sales To Grow This Year

Jaguar Land Rover will start making first plug-in hybrid vehicles in China this year.

Jaguar Land Rover expects premium car sales to continue to grow this year in China, the automaker's chief finance officer for China said.

Tim Howard was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. Jaguar Land Rover will start making first plug-in hybrid vehicles in China this year.

Overall auto sales in China surged in March for a 12th straight month, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

