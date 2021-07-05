Lamborghini Huracan STO India Launch Date Announced

Lamborghini India has been quite active with new launches of late. The company had launched the Huracan Evo just last month and now it is all set to introduce the new Lamborghini Huracan STO in India on July 15. The new Lamborghini Huracan STO made its global debut earlier this year and it is the official replacement for the Huracan Performante. The STO in the name stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, which essentially implies that the car is a road-legal version of Squadra Corse's race cars based on the V10 machine.

Also Read: Lamborghini's Latest Teaser Reveals A Likely Final Version Of The Aventador

The Lamborghini Huracan STO runs on a set of 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tyres

Now compared to the Performante, the new Huracan STO is 43 kilograms lighter, and that is mainly because Lamborghini has used carbon fibre for more than 75 per cent of the bodywork. The windscreen itself is 20 per cent lighter than that of its predecessor, and the total dry weight of the Huracan STO is a remarkable 1,339 kilograms. In terms of looks, the Lamborghini Huracan STO is possibly one of the most striking Huracans so far, and the two-tone finished Blue Laufey and California Orange colour particularly makes it stand out. It rides on a set of 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tyres which come in road and track configurations. Upfront, the car gets the signature sweptback LED headlamps with the W-shape LED daytime running lamps with orange highlights on the bonnet and front bumper with black diffuser. The hood lid too has an air scoop for better cooling. At the rear, you have a large spoiler with orange accents, along with sleek LED taillamps, high-mounted dual exhaust pipes and rear diffuser. Thanks to the adjustable spoiler the aerodynamic efficiency has increased by 37 per cent, and the car has 53 per cent more downforce over the Huracan Performante.

With the new the adjustable spoiler the aerodynamic efficiency has increased by 37 per cent, and the car has 53 per cent more downforce over the Huracan Performante.

Also Read: The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Takes Over Duty As A Follow Me Car For Aircraft

Moving to the inside, it gets similar treatment for the interior almost completely draped in Lamborghini's carbon Skin material, a fabric that is even lighter than Alcantara, and you have it on the seats, steering wheel and dashboard. While the steering and the dash get contrast blue stitching, the sport seats get orange piping and stitching, along with four-point seatbelts. Carbon fibre has also been used on the door cards and to replace the floor mats, all for sake of shaving off as much weight as possible.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights: Lamborghini Pearl Capsule Edition

The Lamborghini Huracan STO's cabin is draped in Lamborghini's carbon Skin material, a fabric that is even lighter than Alcantara

Under the hood, the Huracan STO gets the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that is now tuned to churn out about 630 bhp, however, the peak torque output has come down to 565 Nm, instead of 600 Nm of the Huracan Performante and the EVO. The latest Huracan STO also gets three new driving modes - the road-oriented STO, track-focused Trophy, and Rain for wet tarmac. It does triple-digit speeds in 3 seconds and 200 kmph comes in 9 seconds, before it hits the top-speed of 310 kmph.