  • Home
  • News
  • Lexus Design Awards India 2023 Winners Announced

Lexus Design Awards India 2023 Winners Announced

The winners walked away with a coveted Lexus Design Award India trophy designed by renowned designer, Michael Foley.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
4 mins read
15-Dec-22 11:45 AM IST
Lexus Design Awards India 2023 Winners Announced banner
Highlights
  • Lexus committed upto Rs. 5 lakh each for the Conceptual Category winners.
  • The award nights were hosted at SITRWorld.
  • The awards night returned to its offline avatar after 2 years of being hosted virtually.

Lexus India announced the winners of the 6th edition of the prestigious design award – 'The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI)' at an event held in Delhi. The winners were selected from over 1,000 high-quality entries basis Lexus' three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate, in the pursuit to craft a better tomorrow. The Association of Designers of India (ADI) and STIR World partnered with Lexus to bring the sixth edition of the LDAI awards ceremony as knowledge partners and curation partners. The awards night returned to its offline avatar after 2 years of being hosted virtually.

Open Category Winner- Adarsh Natarajan (Drishyam) with Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division, and Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India 

 

CATEGORY

WINNING PROJECT

WINNER

Student Category Winner

Cookmate

Chandru

Open Category Winner

Drishyam

Adarsh Natarajan (Nirantharaa)

Established Category- Craft Work

RAFIQ NI SUJANII

RaasLeela Textile

Hetal Shrivastav - Founder and Designer

Mohana Kannan - Designer

Rafiq Sujniwala - Master Artisan

Established Category - Eco Innovation

Sun Harvested Cool Rooms

Mahek Parvez

Established Category - Design for Social Impact

Community Library Project

Rahoul Singh

Jury's Special Mentions

Golden Feathers

Radhesh Agrahari

Media Choice Award Winner

Inclusive Communication Medium for Deaf-Blind Persons

Akshay Taiwade

Lexus Guests' Choice Award Winner

Inclusive Communication Medium for Deaf-Blind Persons

Akshay Taiwade

People's Choice Award Winner

The matlab

Hitashini Rajagopal

 

Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, “LDAI is a concept that celebrates and denotes creativity, passion and drive to bring out the best talent & ideas from the field of design. Having received over 1000 entries this edition, it brings us utmost happiness to see the efforts and dedication put forward to craft solutions that aid to build a better and more prosperous tomorrow.”

The panel of judges this year comprised Shrikant Nivsarkar, Principal Architect of Nivsarkar Consultancy who was also the Jury Chairperson this year, Balkrishna Mahajan - Co-founder, director and principal designer of the product design and innovation consulting firm Ticket Design, David Abraham - Co-founder of Abraham & Thakore, Sundar S. - Co-founder and managing director of India-based Dovetail Furniture, Rashmi Ranade - Founder and lead designer of Pune-based Studio Coppre, Pradip Krishen - acclaimed habitat expert, author, and National Award winning Indian filmmaker, and Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.

Student Category Winner- Chandru (Cookmate) with Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India and Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.

The panel of mentors included Praveen Nahar - the Director at the National Institute of Design, Satish Gokhale - Founder and Director of India-based design company – Design Directions, Michael Foley - Founder of Foley Designs, Anuj Sharma - fashion designer, Dinesh Korjan- founder and partner of Studio Korjan and Dr B.K. Chakravarthy - professor and project head for the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at IIT Bombay, and founder of Shenoy Studio.

This year, the LDAI mentorship program for the conceptual category finalists was conducted where a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts helped the finalists refine their projects. The winners were chosen after multiple rounds of extensive deliberation by the esteemed panel of jurors.

The LDAI 2023 was a confluence of amazing designers from across the country, coming together for this prestigious award. The award nights were hosted at SITRWorld, where Sumant Jayakrishnan, a renowned space designer and installation artist brought in the theme of an Electrified Future through a spectacular design aesthetic. Martand Khosla and Pratap Morey also displayed their installations, inspired by Lexus and its design philosophy.

The winners walked away with a coveted Lexus Design Award India trophy designed by renowned designer, Michael Foley. This year, Lexus committed up to Rs. 5 lakh each for the Conceptual Category winners to support the development and market realization of their projects. 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Mahindra Pune Plant To Be First 5G-Enabled Auto Manufacturing Facility In India
Mahindra Pune Plant To Be First 5G-Enabled Auto Manufacturing Facility In India
20 minutes ago
Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied Again; New Interior Details Revealed
Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied Again; New Interior Details Revealed
1 hour ago
Audi Q8 e-Tron Production Commences At Brussels Plant
Audi Q8 e-Tron Production Commences At Brussels Plant
2 hours ago
2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Pre-Bookings Open In India
2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Pre-Bookings Open In India
2 hours ago
car
Lexus LX
Starts at ₹ 2.33 Crore
0
6.3
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Lexus Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Do you think hybrids are better than EVs?

Top trending

1Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
2Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Used Cars by lifestyle
line