Lexus Design Awards India 2023 Winners Announced

Lexus India announced the winners of the 6th edition of the prestigious design award – 'The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI)' at an event held in Delhi. The winners were selected from over 1,000 high-quality entries basis Lexus' three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate, in the pursuit to craft a better tomorrow. The Association of Designers of India (ADI) and STIR World partnered with Lexus to bring the sixth edition of the LDAI awards ceremony as knowledge partners and curation partners. The awards night returned to its offline avatar after 2 years of being hosted virtually.

Open Category Winner- Adarsh Natarajan (Drishyam) with Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division, and Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India

CATEGORY WINNING PROJECT WINNER Student Category Winner Cookmate Chandru Open Category Winner Drishyam Adarsh Natarajan (Nirantharaa) Established Category- Craft Work RAFIQ NI SUJANII RaasLeela Textile Hetal Shrivastav - Founder and Designer Mohana Kannan - Designer Rafiq Sujniwala - Master Artisan Established Category - Eco Innovation Sun Harvested Cool Rooms Mahek Parvez Established Category - Design for Social Impact Community Library Project Rahoul Singh Jury's Special Mentions Golden Feathers Radhesh Agrahari Media Choice Award Winner Inclusive Communication Medium for Deaf-Blind Persons Akshay Taiwade Lexus Guests' Choice Award Winner Inclusive Communication Medium for Deaf-Blind Persons Akshay Taiwade People's Choice Award Winner The matlab Hitashini Rajagopal

Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, “LDAI is a concept that celebrates and denotes creativity, passion and drive to bring out the best talent & ideas from the field of design. Having received over 1000 entries this edition, it brings us utmost happiness to see the efforts and dedication put forward to craft solutions that aid to build a better and more prosperous tomorrow.”

The panel of judges this year comprised Shrikant Nivsarkar, Principal Architect of Nivsarkar Consultancy who was also the Jury Chairperson this year, Balkrishna Mahajan - Co-founder, director and principal designer of the product design and innovation consulting firm Ticket Design, David Abraham - Co-founder of Abraham & Thakore, Sundar S. - Co-founder and managing director of India-based Dovetail Furniture, Rashmi Ranade - Founder and lead designer of Pune-based Studio Coppre, Pradip Krishen - acclaimed habitat expert, author, and National Award winning Indian filmmaker, and Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.

Student Category Winner- Chandru (Cookmate) with Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India and Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.

The panel of mentors included Praveen Nahar - the Director at the National Institute of Design, Satish Gokhale - Founder and Director of India-based design company – Design Directions, Michael Foley - Founder of Foley Designs, Anuj Sharma - fashion designer, Dinesh Korjan- founder and partner of Studio Korjan and Dr B.K. Chakravarthy - professor and project head for the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at IIT Bombay, and founder of Shenoy Studio.

This year, the LDAI mentorship program for the conceptual category finalists was conducted where a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts helped the finalists refine their projects. The winners were chosen after multiple rounds of extensive deliberation by the esteemed panel of jurors.

The LDAI 2023 was a confluence of amazing designers from across the country, coming together for this prestigious award. The award nights were hosted at SITRWorld, where Sumant Jayakrishnan, a renowned space designer and installation artist brought in the theme of an Electrified Future through a spectacular design aesthetic. Martand Khosla and Pratap Morey also displayed their installations, inspired by Lexus and its design philosophy.

The winners walked away with a coveted Lexus Design Award India trophy designed by renowned designer, Michael Foley. This year, Lexus committed up to Rs. 5 lakh each for the Conceptual Category winners to support the development and market realization of their projects.