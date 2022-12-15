Lexus Design Awards India 2023 Winners Announced
- Lexus committed upto Rs. 5 lakh each for the Conceptual Category winners.
- The award nights were hosted at SITRWorld.
- The awards night returned to its offline avatar after 2 years of being hosted virtually.
Lexus India announced the winners of the 6th edition of the prestigious design award – 'The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI)' at an event held in Delhi. The winners were selected from over 1,000 high-quality entries basis Lexus' three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate, in the pursuit to craft a better tomorrow. The Association of Designers of India (ADI) and STIR World partnered with Lexus to bring the sixth edition of the LDAI awards ceremony as knowledge partners and curation partners. The awards night returned to its offline avatar after 2 years of being hosted virtually.
Open Category Winner- Adarsh Natarajan (Drishyam) with Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division, and Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India
CATEGORY
WINNING PROJECT
WINNER
Student Category Winner
Cookmate
Chandru
Open Category Winner
Drishyam
Adarsh Natarajan (Nirantharaa)
Established Category- Craft Work
RAFIQ NI SUJANII
RaasLeela Textile
Hetal Shrivastav - Founder and Designer
Mohana Kannan - Designer
Rafiq Sujniwala - Master Artisan
Established Category - Eco Innovation
Sun Harvested Cool Rooms
Mahek Parvez
Established Category - Design for Social Impact
Community Library Project
Rahoul Singh
Jury's Special Mentions
Golden Feathers
Radhesh Agrahari
Media Choice Award Winner
Inclusive Communication Medium for Deaf-Blind Persons
Akshay Taiwade
Lexus Guests' Choice Award Winner
Inclusive Communication Medium for Deaf-Blind Persons
Akshay Taiwade
People's Choice Award Winner
The matlab
Hitashini Rajagopal
Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, “LDAI is a concept that celebrates and denotes creativity, passion and drive to bring out the best talent & ideas from the field of design. Having received over 1000 entries this edition, it brings us utmost happiness to see the efforts and dedication put forward to craft solutions that aid to build a better and more prosperous tomorrow.”
The panel of judges this year comprised Shrikant Nivsarkar, Principal Architect of Nivsarkar Consultancy who was also the Jury Chairperson this year, Balkrishna Mahajan - Co-founder, director and principal designer of the product design and innovation consulting firm Ticket Design, David Abraham - Co-founder of Abraham & Thakore, Sundar S. - Co-founder and managing director of India-based Dovetail Furniture, Rashmi Ranade - Founder and lead designer of Pune-based Studio Coppre, Pradip Krishen - acclaimed habitat expert, author, and National Award winning Indian filmmaker, and Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.
Student Category Winner- Chandru (Cookmate) with Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India and Giri Venkatash - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.
The panel of mentors included Praveen Nahar - the Director at the National Institute of Design, Satish Gokhale - Founder and Director of India-based design company – Design Directions, Michael Foley - Founder of Foley Designs, Anuj Sharma - fashion designer, Dinesh Korjan- founder and partner of Studio Korjan and Dr B.K. Chakravarthy - professor and project head for the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at IIT Bombay, and founder of Shenoy Studio.
This year, the LDAI mentorship program for the conceptual category finalists was conducted where a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts helped the finalists refine their projects. The winners were chosen after multiple rounds of extensive deliberation by the esteemed panel of jurors.
The LDAI 2023 was a confluence of amazing designers from across the country, coming together for this prestigious award. The award nights were hosted at SITRWorld, where Sumant Jayakrishnan, a renowned space designer and installation artist brought in the theme of an Electrified Future through a spectacular design aesthetic. Martand Khosla and Pratap Morey also displayed their installations, inspired by Lexus and its design philosophy.
The winners walked away with a coveted Lexus Design Award India trophy designed by renowned designer, Michael Foley. This year, Lexus committed up to Rs. 5 lakh each for the Conceptual Category winners to support the development and market realization of their projects.