Maserati's First Hybrid Car Coming Soon

It was in June 2018 that Maserati announced that it will be launching four new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models by 2022 and last year it confirmed that the first electrified model in its line-up would be the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid which will be introduced in 2020. Well! The carmaker has now shared that its next launch will be the Ghibli Hybrid and also took to twitter today to showcase its intention to bring it out soon.

The dramatic video shows the company's logo - the Trident - sourcing its power from a thunderbolt, giving us a clear reference to Zeus from Greek mythology. The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will be manufactured at the Modena plant where the company is significantly upgrading the production line and is investing 800 Million Euros in a new production line. Maserati in its five year plan, had also announced that it will bring refreshed versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans before it gets built on a completely new platform by 2022. Moreover, the Levante SUV will also be updated, and we'll also see a new smaller SUV joining the Maserati portfolio before 2022. Based on a completely new platform, the new Levante along with the Ghibli and Quattroporte will also be offered with an electrified powertrain for the very first time.

At present, the Maserati Ghibli, on sale, in India is offered with a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that is designed by Maserati Powertrain and is built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello. The engine is Euro6 compliant and promises an exciting drive while keeping the emissions in check. The petrol engine also comes with a new exhaust system controlled by pneumatic valves. Moreover, the engine features advanced valve control technology with hydraulic roller finger followers and four-cam phasers, twin-turbocharging and direct injection technology.

