Matter Signs MoU With ARAI For Development Of Next-Generation Mobility Solutions

Electric mobility solution start-up - Matter has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune. The MoU aims at collaborating in the areas of functional safety, electronics reliability and cyber security for next-generation mobility solutions. The new partnership comes at time when some level of standardisation is the need of the hour for a sustainable development of the EV industry in a bid to offer quality products. The MoU was signed and handed over to the Founder and CEO of Matter - Mohal Rajiv Lalbhai, in the presence of the Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Mohal Rajiv Lalbhai said, "We are extremely confident the association with ARAI, which is the leading automotive R&D organization in India, coupled with Matter's technology development capabilities will widen the horizons of growth for EV's and Energy storage solutions in India".

The collaboration will also promote standardisation in the EV industry.

On similar lines, Dr. Reji Mathai - Director, ARAI said, "The collaboration will open new opportunities in the field of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions by leveraging ARAI's experience, expertise, and equipment. With ARAI's rich resource pool, and Matter's capabilities, we can achieve scalable growth in the next generation Mobility solutions through this association."

The collaboration will primarily focus on testing, validation and pre-certification of electric vehicle, systems and components; noise, vibration and harness simulation and testing; next- generation power electronics, vehicle and component level simulation focused on electric vehicles and energy storage systems.