  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz Announces Up To 5 Per Cent Price Hike Across Model Range From January 2023

Mercedes-Benz Announces Up To 5 Per Cent Price Hike Across Model Range From January 2023

Mercedes-Benz India has cited increase in input costs and increased logistics costs as the primary reasons of the price hike.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
07-Dec-22 07:33 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz Announces Up To 5 Per Cent Price Hike Across Model Range From January 2023 banner
Highlights
  • Mercedes-Benz India has increased prices across model range by 5 per cent.
  • Prices will go up from January 2023.
  • Prices will go up by up to Rs. 7 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India announced a price hike for its entire model range effective January 01,2023. The company has decided to make an upward price revision of up to 5 per cent. The company has cited increase in input costs and increased logistics costs as the primary reasons of the price hike. This development has prompted Mercedes-Benz to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range. Price increase range from Rs. 1.5 lakh for the GLA to Rs. 4.5 lakh for the S-Class 350d and Rs. 7.0 lakh for a top-end Mercedes-Maybach S580.

ModelRevised Prices (January 2023)
Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 / 220dRs. 46.60 lakh / Rs. 48 lakh
Mercedes-Benz C200 / C220dRs. 57.5 lakh / Rs. 58.5 lakh
Mercedes-Benz E 200 Exclusive / E220d ExclusiveRs. 72.5 lakh / Rs. 73.5 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4M / GLE 400d 4MRs. 88 lakh / Rs. 1.05 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S350dRs. 1.65 Crore
Mercedes-Maybach S 580Rs. 2.57 Crore
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600Rs. 2.92 Crore

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our Franchise Partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures. Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, Internal we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand's premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz."

At present, Mercedes- Benz India has the largest network spread amongst any luxury carmaker being present in 47 cities with over 125 touch points.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Revealed; Is The Most Powerful S-Class Yet
Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Revealed; Is The Most Powerful S-Class Yet
9 hours ago
Putin Drives Across Crimea Bridge In A Mercedes
Putin Drives Across Crimea Bridge In A Mercedes
12 hours ago
Mercedes Signs 1.5 Billion Eur Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push E-Car Drive
Mercedes Signs 1.5 Billion Eur Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push E-Car Drive
6 days ago
Mercedes Cuts Some China Electric Car Prices, Shaking Shares
Mercedes Cuts Some China Electric Car Prices, Shaking Shares
6 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which motorsport should make its debut in India?

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
Used Cars by lifestyle
line