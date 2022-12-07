Mercedes-Benz Announces Up To 5 Per Cent Price Hike Across Model Range From January 2023

Mercedes-Benz India announced a price hike for its entire model range effective January 01,2023. The company has decided to make an upward price revision of up to 5 per cent. The company has cited increase in input costs and increased logistics costs as the primary reasons of the price hike. This development has prompted Mercedes-Benz to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range. Price increase range from Rs. 1.5 lakh for the GLA to Rs. 4.5 lakh for the S-Class 350d and Rs. 7.0 lakh for a top-end Mercedes-Maybach S580.

Model Revised Prices (January 2023) Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 / 220d Rs. 46.60 lakh / Rs. 48 lakh Mercedes-Benz C200 / C220d Rs. 57.5 lakh / Rs. 58.5 lakh Mercedes-Benz E 200 Exclusive / E220d Exclusive Rs. 72.5 lakh / Rs. 73.5 lakh Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4M / GLE 400d 4M Rs. 88 lakh / Rs. 1.05 Crore Mercedes-Benz S350d Rs. 1.65 Crore Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Rs. 2.57 Crore Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Rs. 2.92 Crore

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our Franchise Partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures. Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, Internal we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand's premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz."

At present, Mercedes- Benz India has the largest network spread amongst any luxury carmaker being present in 47 cities with over 125 touch points.