New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz Cars To Be Built On Nvidia Autonomous Driving Platform From 2024

Under its partnership with Daimler Mercedes-Benz, Nvidia will provide a a chip and software platform that can eventually be used for autonomous cars.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The two companies have been working together on autonomous driving and AI technology for over 5 years

Semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday it struck a deal with Germany's Daimler Mercedes-Benz to provide cars produced from 2024 with a chip and software platform that can eventually be used for autonomous driving functions.

"We intend to join forces to create a software-defined vehicle and deploy this across the entire next generation's fleet," Nvidia Senior Director of Automotive Danny Shapiro told reporters.

Shapiro declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal. The deal covers chips and software for the vehicle system.

The new partnership followed Daimler's move last week to pause a development alliance with rival German luxury carmaker BMW in the area of automated driving.

Shapiro said the high-end Nvidia Drive AGX Orin Platform - an autonomous vehicle processor - would be standard in every Mercedes-Benz vehicle. With that in place, consumers will be able to update the car's software the way smartphones are updated today.

Asked how the Mercedes-Benz partnership will affect Nvidia's decade-long collaboration with Audi AG, Shapiro said neither arrangement was exclusive. With Mercedes-Benz there is "a huge dedication, huge energy, huge investment from both companies to bring this to market," he said.

Mercedes-Benz sold 2.39 million cars worldwide in 2019. The two companies have been working together on autonomous driving and artificial intelligence car technology for over five years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 31.72 - 36.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 27.87 - 29.26 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.36 - 1.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 52.75 - 57.75 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 73.7 Lakh - 8.99 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 84.7 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 68.4 Lakh - 1.1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 75 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Trademarks Alcazar Name For New SUV In India
Hyundai Trademarks Alcazar Name For New SUV In India
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat: All You Need To Know
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat: All You Need To Know
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities