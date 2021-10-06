  • Home
  • News
  • Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Releases List Of Incentives, Disincentives Under Vehicle Scrapping Policy

Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Releases List Of Incentives, Disincentives Under Vehicle Scrapping Policy

The Ministry says that these incentives and disincentives combined are aimed at encouraging the vehicle owners to discard their old and polluting vehicles having higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs.
authorBy Carandbike Team
06-Oct-21 10:45 AM IST
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Releases List Of Incentives, Disincentives Under Vehicle Scrapping Policy banner

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a list of incentives and disincentives pertaining to the Vehicle Scrapping Policy on Tuesday. These incentives and disincentives combined are aimed at encouraging the vehicle owners to discard their old and polluting vehicles having higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs.

"As an incentive, there will be waiver of the fee for issue of certificate of registration for a new vehicle, purchased against the authority of the Certificate of Deposit (CoD) issued by a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility for a vehicle being scrapped," read the press statement by the ministry.

exhaust bs vi

The Ministry has announced disincentives like increase in the fee for fitness test and renewal of registration of vehicles more than 15 years old

The disincentives include: 1). Increase in the fee for conducting fitness test and renewal of fitness certificate for motor vehicles more than 15 years old. 2). Increase in the fitness certification fee for transport vehicles more than 15 years old. 3). Increase in the renewal of registration fee for personal vehicles (non-transport vehicles) more than 15 years old.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles under which the personal vehicles will undergo a fitness test in automated centres after 20 years while the commercial vehicles will undergo the test after 15 years.

Related Articles
New York State To Adopt California 2035 EV Rules
New York State To Adopt California 2035 EV Rules
12 days ago
Need More Scrappage Centres, Can Reduce Component Costs; Nitin Gadkari
Need More Scrappage Centres, Can Reduce Component Costs; Nitin Gadkari
27 days ago
Discount On New Car After Scrapping Old One Cannot Be Made Mandatory: Nitin Gadkari
Discount On New Car After Scrapping Old One Cannot Be Made Mandatory: Nitin Gadkari
27 days ago
MoRTH Announces New Rules For Foreign Registered Vehicles Plying In India
MoRTH Announces New Rules For Foreign Registered Vehicles Plying In India
1 month ago

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!