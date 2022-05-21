Musk's $44 Billion Deal For Twitter Proceeding As Expected - Report

  • Home
Twitter Inc executives told staff that Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected.
authorBy Carandbike Team
21-May-22 10:19 AM IST
Twitter Inc executives told staff that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

