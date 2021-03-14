Odisha Government May Provide Incentives On Purchase Of Electric Vehicles: Report

The customers are expected to receive a subsidy of 15 per cent on the purchase of electric vehicles (EV).

The Odisha state government has proposed to offer attractive incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles, according to a report in ETAuto. The government is leaving no stones unturned to promote the use of electric mobility in the state. As per the draft EV policy notified last month, the customers are expected to receive a subsidy of 15 per cent on the purchase of electric vehicles (EV). The government aims to achieve the adoption of 20 per cent battery-operated EVs in all vehicle registrations by 2025.

Also Read: Delhi Government To Provide Scrapping Incentives Under Delhi EV Policy: Nitin Gadkari​

Municipal authorities will provide subsidized parking for all personal EVs

According to the draft policy, two-wheeler buyers would receive maximum incentives of ₹ 5,000 while three-wheeler customers would get a subsidy of ₹ 12,000. The subsidy on four-wheelers will go up to ₹ 1 lakh.

The draft notification stated, “Government employees would get 100 per cent interest-free loan to purchase electric vehicles.” The policy also mentioned that the government departments and offices, as well as the public sector, should give preference for hiring battery-operated vehicles for official use. Moreover, Municipal authorities will provide subsidized parking for all personal EVs, and an appropriate battery charging infrastructure will be created. Apart from this, the government is also looking to waive off-road tax and registration fee on the purchase of electric vehicles.

State transport secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi said to ETAuto, “The primary aim of the Odisha Electric Vehicle policy is to accelerate the pace of adoption of battery-operated vehicles, especially in the category of two, three and four-wheelers. The aim is to achieve the adoption of 20 per cent battery-operated vehicles in all registrations by 2025. We will also promote the manufacture of electric vehicles and its components, including batteries, in the state.”

Electric two-wheelers buyers will receive a maximum subsidy of ₹ 12,000

Also Read: Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For EV Charging Infrastructure: Report​

Currently, the total number of electric vehicles running across the state is limited to just 3,500 units, whereas over 26 lakh vehicles operated on fuel, including over 21 lakh two-wheelers which are approximately 82 per cent of the total vehicles.

The draft notification reads, “Residential and commercial building owners shall be encouraged to install private charging points on their premises. Setting up of charging infrastructure shall be mandated in the housing policy by the housing and urban development department. The government will provide a grant for the purchase of charging equipment up to Rs 5,000 for the first 20,000 such points.”

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.