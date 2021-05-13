Ola Launches New Electric Vehicle Category On Its Platform In The UK

Ola today announced that it is launching a new electric vehicle category on its ride-hailing platform, which will allow riders to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle. The category, called Ola EV, is a global first for Ola and will be available across London from today and over time will roll out to other cities around the world where Ola is operational. Ola EV has 700 drivers across London and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months.

To incentivize drivers to use the new Ola EV category, Ola will offer a market-leading 0% commission rate for the first 3 months for all-electric rides. Post the launch, Ola plans on extending offers through key partnerships to provide easy and affordable options for drivers and riders to shift to fully electric vehicles.

The upcoming Ola facility in Tamil Nadu will be a global production hub for Ola's electric scooters

The company recently announced the launch of the world's largest two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu, to build its range of electric two-wheelers. Ola is building this Futurefactory at record speed, with its first phase expected to be operational this summer and the full factory ready by next year. The company's electric two-wheelers will be produced in this facility which will be spread across 500 acres of land with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity of 10 million units per year. Ola plans to launch the vehicle in the UK and Europe in the near future.

Marc Rozendal, Managing Director of Ola UK, said: “The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission-free rides. I am especially proud of the initiatives we are putting in place to help drivers make the switch to fully electric vehicles and that we have been able to do this at no extra cost to riders. I am excited to launch this category as a global first for Ola and while Ola EV will start in London, we can't wait to begin expanding it across the country and cities around the world.”

