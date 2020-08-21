Petrol Prices Increased By Up To 20 Paise; Diesel Remain Unchanged

Petrol prices have gone up by 20 paise, while diesel rates remain unchanged for the third consecutive day in the country. Today, in Delhi, petrol prices went up by 19 paise which is why the rates are now ₹ 81.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹ 73.56 per litre. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, petrol prices went up by 20 paise to ₹ 83.63 per litre and ₹ 84.38 per litre respectively, while diesel rates were steady at ₹ 77.88 per litre and ₹ 80.17 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.19 ₹ 73.56 Mumbai ₹ 87.87 ₹ 80.11 Kolkata ₹ 82.72 ₹ 77.06 Chennai ₹ 84.26 ₹ 78.86 Bengaluru ₹ 83.83 ₹ 77.88

As for other cities, petrol prices in Mumbai increased by 19 paise to ₹ 87.87 per litre, while diesel rates remained unchanged at 80.11 per litre. In Kolkata, today petrol is being retailed at ₹ 82.72 per litre, while diesel prices were steady at ₹ 77.06 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices went up by just 16 paise as opposed to rest of the country, to 83.09 per litre, while diesel rates remained unchanged at ₹ 78.86 per litre.

Diesel rates remain unchanged for the third consecutive day in India

Fuel prices, which had reached an all-time high last month after the lockdown was eased, came down in the National capital after the Delhi government announced 13.25 per cent reduction in the Value Added Tax on July 30. While petrol prices are still rising across the country every day, the fact that diesel rates remain steady could be seen as planned efforts from the Indian government and petroleum to boost the transportation sector, which heavily relies on diesel.

In July, India saw its fifth consecutive year-on-year decline as a result of a spike in coronavirus cases and floods in many parts of the country restricted economic activity. Diesel consumption fell to 5.52 million tonnes last month from 6.31 million tonnes in June. Sales of petrol fell by 10.3 per cent from a year earlier to 2.26 million tonnes and were down 0.8 per cent from 2.28 million tonnes in June.

