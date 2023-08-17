Production-Spec Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV Teased

Mahindra & Mahindra has released the first teaser for the production version of its upcoming electric SUV – the BE.05. The teaser photo was released during the company’s Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa, where the company showcased the new global Pik-up and all-electric Thar.e. First showcased to us in its concept form about a year ago, the Mahindra BE.05 is expected to be introduced later this year, and it will be the first EV from the company’s Beyond Electric range.

The teaser photo released by the company gives us a bird’s eye view of the car revealing some new details. For starters, the new BE.05 will come with a panoramic glass roof, with some sharp sculpted lines. Compared to the concept model showcased last year, the production-spec version appears to be a bit more aggressive.

Now, not much else has been revealed about the electric SUV, however, we know that this will compete with the likes of the upcoming Tata Curvv. Mahindra has said that it will be a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) and will have a racing-inspired bold design. In terms of dimensions, the BE.05 concept was 4370 mm in length, 1900 mm in width and 1635 mm in height, and will have a wheelbase of 2775 mm.

The Mahindra BE.05 will be based on the INGLO platform, and the architecture supports front, rear and all-wheel drive configurations. The electric SUV is also likely to be offered in both single- and dual-motor options. Expect the battery options to range between 60-80 kWh, with a range of over 450 km.