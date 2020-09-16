Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Increased In India

Royal Enfield has increased prices of the entry-level model in the company's motorcycle range, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Both two variants of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 have become dearer by ₹ 2,756, and this is the second time this year, prices have been increased for the Bullet 350. The Bullet 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle, and even with the price hike, which seems to be across all the models in the Royal Enfield portfolio, the Bullet 350 remains the entry-level Royal Enfield model.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES is available in three colours - Regal Red, Royal Blue and Jet Black

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available as a standard variant and the Bullet 350 ES, with an electric start. The standard model with kick-start is available in four colours, Bullet Silver and Onyx Black, as well as Black and Forest Green with the trademark hand-painted "Madras Stripes". The Bullet 350 in Bullet Silver and Onyx Black is priced at ₹ 1,27,094 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Bullet 350 in Black and Forest Green is priced at ₹ 1,33,261 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Bullet 350 ES is available in three more colours, Regal Red, Royal Blue and Jet Black, and is priced at ₹ 1,42,705 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Kick Start is also available with the traditional, hand-painted 'Madras Stripes'

Both the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with kick-start, and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES are powered by the same 346 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes maximum power of 19.1 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Power is transmitted via a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The Bullet 350 runs on 19-inch spoked wheels front and rear, suspended from telescopic 35 mm front forks, and twin shocks at the rear with 5-step preload adjustability. The Bullet 350 KS has a kerb weight of 186 kg, while the Bullet 350 ES has a kerb weight of 191 kg. A single 280 mm front disc and 153 mm rear drum, with single-channel ABS, takes care of braking duties.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Kick Start is the brand's most affordable model

Royal Enfield has the Bullet 350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350, based on the same 346 cc engine platform with single-downtube chassis. In a few weeks, Royal Enfield will be introducing an all-new 350 cc motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, based on a completely all-new platform, with a new engine. The RE Meteor 350 will co-exist with the RE Bullet 350 and the RE Classic 350.

