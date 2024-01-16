Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 To Feature In Marvel's Echo Series

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has made its Hollywood debut in Marvel's new superhero series, 'Echo,' starring actress Alaqua Cox. The series will feature a customised version of the motorcycle with an all-black paint scheme, copper inserts, knobby tires, and a distinctive two-into-one exhaust.

While this marks the first appearance of the RE 650 in a Hollywood production, Royal Enfield has a history of being featured in Indian films. Priced at Rs 3.2 lakh in India, the 2023 Continental GT 650 gets a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 47 horsepower and 51 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a six-speed transmission.

The updated 2023 version, currently available in India, Europe, and Britain, offers new colour options, alloy wheels, adjustable levers, new switchgear, and a USB port. The brand is also likely to offer the updated Continental GT for sale in the USA soon.