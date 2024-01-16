Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 To Feature In Marvel's Echo Series
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 16, 2024
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 makes a Hollywood debut in Marvel's 'Echo, series, with lead character Alaqua Cox riding.
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced at Rs 3.2 Lakh in India.
- The 2023 Continental GT 650 gets a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 47 horsepower and 51 Nm of torque.
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has made its Hollywood debut in Marvel's new superhero series, 'Echo,' starring actress Alaqua Cox. The series will feature a customised version of the motorcycle with an all-black paint scheme, copper inserts, knobby tires, and a distinctive two-into-one exhaust.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
While this marks the first appearance of the RE 650 in a Hollywood production, Royal Enfield has a history of being featured in Indian films. Priced at Rs 3.2 lakh in India, the 2023 Continental GT 650 gets a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 47 horsepower and 51 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a six-speed transmission.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes
The updated 2023 version, currently available in India, Europe, and Britain, offers new colour options, alloy wheels, adjustable levers, new switchgear, and a USB port. The brand is also likely to offer the updated Continental GT for sale in the USA soon.
