Login

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 To Feature In Marvel's Echo Series

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 makes its Hollywood debut in Marvel's 'Echo,' featuring Alaqua Cox
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 makes a Hollywood debut in Marvel's 'Echo, series, with lead character Alaqua Cox riding.
  • Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced at Rs 3.2 Lakh in India.
  • The 2023 Continental GT 650 gets a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 47 horsepower and 51 Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has made its Hollywood debut in Marvel's new superhero series, 'Echo,' starring actress Alaqua Cox. The series will feature a customised version of the motorcycle with an all-black paint scheme, copper inserts, knobby tires, and a distinctive two-into-one exhaust.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh

undefined

While this marks the first appearance of the RE 650 in a Hollywood production, Royal Enfield has a history of being featured in Indian films. Priced at Rs 3.2 lakh in India, the 2023 Continental GT 650 gets a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 47 horsepower and 51 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a six-speed transmission. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 

 

The updated 2023 version, currently available in India, Europe, and Britain, offers new colour options, alloy wheels, adjustable levers, new switchgear, and a USB port. The brand is also likely to offer the updated Continental GT for sale in the USA soon.

# Royal Enfield Continental GT# Royal Enfield# 650 cc twins# parallel twin
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12253 second ago

It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV

Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year
Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7578 second ago

The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.

TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7064 second ago

During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2498 second ago

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

48 minutes ago

The Lamborghini Huracan successor, recently spied testing, hints at a hybrid powertrain set-up though it remains to be seen if a V10 will be retained.

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Street Glide Revealed
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Street Glide Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Harley-Davidson revealed the 2024 editions of the Road Glide and the Street Glide bagger motorcycles. Both models get decent for the new model year which include an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine.

Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America & CVO Road Glide ST Revealed
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America & CVO Road Glide ST Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

On occasion of 25th anniversary of the Custom Vehicles Operations department of Harley-Davidson, the American manufacturer launched two new CVO models of the Pan America 1250 and the Road Glide ST.

Kia Clavis SUV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos; Is This Kia’s Micro SUV For India?
Kia Clavis SUV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos; Is This Kia’s Micro SUV For India?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.

Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: Sure Shot Firepower
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: Sure Shot Firepower
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a legit style statement but is it worth a buy? We find the answer to that question and much more in our first ride review of the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The Royal Enfield Bobber 350, based on the Classic 350 has been spotted testing numerous times and here it is, once again! Looks close to being launched, probably this year itself.

Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The investment will be over a period of eight years for development of new products, including EVs, as well as capacity expansion of current products as and when required, the company has announced.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Royal Enfield has launched two new colours for the Hunter 350, Dapper O and Dapper G. Both are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 To Feature In Marvel's Echo Series
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved