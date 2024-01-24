Login

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 

Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

1 mins read

Published on January 24, 2024

Story
  • The Military Black and Military Red colours now get hand-painted silver pinstripes
  • The new models will be sold alongside the existng colours
  • The new Bullet 350 Silver editions are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh

One of the things that the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has always been known for is the iconic hand-painted gold pinstripes. Now the company has extended this styling element to Military Black and Military Red colour options, only these two get them in silver. Now named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the models will be positioned between the Military and Standard models. The new trims with silver pinstripes are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India) a little over Rs. 5400 more expensive than the Military models.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year

 

 

In terms of features, nothing changes, the new Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants continue to get single-channel ABS, with rear drum brake. There is no change with regards to the other variants and colourways, and the Bullet Black Gold remains the top-of-the-line model, treated in a matt and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping and on-trend, blacked-out engine and components.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Meteor 350 Stars In Upcoming Movie ‘Fighter’

 

 

The new-gen Bullet 350 comes with the new J-Series engine – a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC motor that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. With the addition of the new colourways, now the motorcycle is available in four editions - Bullet Military, Bullet Military Silver, Bullet Standard and Bullet Black Gold. All are priced between Rs. 1.74 lakh and Rs. Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

