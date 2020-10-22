Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From Rs. 4,950

New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket Collection; Prices Start From ₹ 4,950

Royal Enfield has launched its new riding jacket collection today. These include mesh jackets for city riding, all-terrain jackets for touring and high altitude riding and everything in between. Prices start at Rs. 4,950 and go up to Rs. 14,950.

The new riding jacket collection from Royal Enfield is designed for various riding conditions expand View Photos
The new riding jacket collection from Royal Enfield is designed for various riding conditions

Apart from announcing the launch date of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company also launched its new collection of riding jackets. These jackets are CE certified and have been designed keeping in mind multiple riding needs and different weather conditions and terrains. The prices of the jackets start at ₹ 4,950 and go up to ₹ 14,950. In addition to being CE certified, the jackets also get D30 and Knox body armour, with CE level 1 and CE level 2 ratings. Royal Enfield says that these riding jackets has been thoroughly tested for abrasion resistance, impact protection, ergonomics, tear strength, seam strength, innocuousness and dimension stability.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Announced

debk9tlc

(The Windfarer jacket shown here is made of mesh material and is meant for short intra-city rides, with maximum ventilation)

New Royal Enfield Jacket Collection Prices
Streetwind V2 (City Range) ₹ 4,950
Windfarer (City Range) ₹ 6,950
Explorer V3 (Highway Touring Range) ₹ 8,950 (CE-rated)
Stormraider (Highway Touring Range) ₹ 9,950 (CE-rated)
Sanders (Highway Touring Range) ₹ 11,950 (CE-rated)
Khardung La V2 (All-Terrain Range) ₹ 12,950 (CE-rated)
Nirvik (All-Terrain Range) ₹ 14,950 (CE-rated)

Speaking about the newly launched Riding jacket range, Puneet Sood, Head - Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, "Royal Enfield's apparel & gear business is focused on enhancing the overall motorcycling experience for the riders with a clear focus on rider safety. The newly launched collection of riding jackets seamlessly integrates performance and endurance into products which are comfortable yet stylish for motorcyclists. This new range of CE certified riding jackets complies with global safety norms, is affordable, easily accessible and is designed to meet the diverse needs of riders. It is poised to enhance confidence amongst the riders thereby encouraging them to take their spirit of exploration to a whole new level."

ltmi66f

(The Stormraider jacket shown here is priced at ₹ 9,950 and is CE certified. It is meant forhighway touring and adventure trails)

The collection can be purchased from Royal Enfield's official online store at and all the Royal Enfield dealerships across the country. Additionally the jackets can also be purchased from Amazon and select Central and Shopper Stop outlets.

