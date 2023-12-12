Login

Second Edition Of The Suzuki Masturi Motorcycle Festival Taking Place On December 17 In Bangalore

The Suzuki Masturi festival is being held on December 17, 2023 and ticket sales have already commenced via Paytm Insider
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 12, 2023

  • Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. gears up for the return of its flagship event, Suzuki Matsuri, following the success of its inaugural edition.
  • Bangalore is set to host the event on December 17, 2023, at the JK Grand Arena.
  • The festival has challenging tracks, expert talks and a star-studded entertainment lineup featuring Raghu Dixit and DJ Vijay Kumar U D.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) announces the return of its flagship event, the Suzuki Matsuri, following the success of its inaugural edition in Delhi. The festival, dedicated to celebrating the spirit of motorcycling, is slated to be held in Bangalore on December 17, 2023. 

 

Attendees can expect various experiences, including specially designed tracks to test motorcycle skills, a zip track and an urban enduro track showcasing the versatility of Suzuki motorcycles. The event will also have expert talks, an art and graffiti zone, diverse culinary options, and a star-studded entertainment lineup featuring emcee Rustom K Patel, artist Raghu Dixit, and DJ Vijay Kumar U D.

 

Tickets for the second edition of Suzuki Matsuri, scheduled at the JK Grand Arena on Mysore Road, Bangalore, can be exclusively purchased through Paytm Insider.

 

Commenting on the occasion, Devashish Handa, EVP of Sales, Marketing & and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are thrilled to bring our flagship event Suzuki Matsuri to Bangalore after a spectacular start in Delhi. This event is not just a celebration of Suzuki motorcycles but an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich culture of motorcycling. We look forward to creating memorable moments and fostering a sense of belonging within the diverse motorcycle community.”


Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Suzuki Motorcycle India# Suzuki Festival# Suzuki Masturi Festival# Suzuki Masturi# Suzuki Masturi Motorcycle Festival# Suzuki Masturi Bangalore# Bikes in India# Bike# Motorcycle Festivals
