Semcorp To Invest $916 Million To Make EV Battery Components In Ohio

Semcorp plans to invest $916 million in a manufacturing plant in Sidney, Ohio.
authorBy Carandbike Team
08-May-22 06:20 PM IST
Semcorp, a Shanghai-based producer of electric vehicle battery components, plans to invest $916 million in a manufacturing plant in Sidney, Ohio, the company said Thursday.

The facility will make separator film for lithium-ion batteries. Semcorp, the trade name of Yunnan Energy New Material Co, said it is the world's largest maker of separator film, a key component in batteries.

The company said the Ohio plant will employ nearly 1,200. It did not provide a timeline for construction or production.

Sidney is located in western Ohio, about 35 miles north of Dayton.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

