Semcorp To Invest $916 Million To Make EV Battery Components In Ohio
Semcorp plans to invest $916 million in a manufacturing plant in Sidney, Ohio.
Semcorp, a Shanghai-based producer of electric vehicle battery components, plans to invest $916 million in a manufacturing plant in Sidney, Ohio, the company said Thursday.
The facility will make separator film for lithium-ion batteries. Semcorp, the trade name of Yunnan Energy New Material Co, said it is the world's largest maker of separator film, a key component in batteries.
The company said the Ohio plant will employ nearly 1,200. It did not provide a timeline for construction or production.
Sidney is located in western Ohio, about 35 miles north of Dayton.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
