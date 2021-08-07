Share Of Electric Vehicles Increased By Three Times In A Year: Report

The Delhi government on Friday said the share of EVs in new vehicle sales of the national capital has increased by three times in the last one year.

The numbers were revealed at the ''Delhi EV Forum'', organised by the Delhi government to mark one year of the implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

A statement by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) noted that the share of EVs increased from 1.2 per cent between August 2019 to July 2020 to 3.3 per cent during August 2020-July 2021.

"In the same period, the number of electric two-wheelers have doubled from 1,013 to 2,243 and the adoption of e-cars have grown by 20 per cent, from 813 to 1,002, in Delhi," said.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the city now has over 1,12,321 electric vehicles.

The forum was attended by over 140 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors.

"This is primarily due to the execution of the policy which has been systematic, including the rollout of financial incentives for EVs and a city-wide campaign on spreading awareness – Switch Delhi. We are committed to our vision of making Delhi a global EV capital," Gahlot said.

He added that the Delhi government will soon sign an MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to set up public charging infrastructure on all DTC properties.