Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a special nationwide winter camp for its customers on its entire range of BS6 vehicles. On the other hand, Hyundai India has also introduced a similar service 'Hyundai Smart Care Clinic' campaign for its customers. Mahindra's Winter Camp will be organised from December 14 to December 19 in over 500 authorised workshops across the country. The South Korean automaker will be organising this 10-day customer-centric initiative Pan India between December 14 and December 23, 2020.

Mahindra has organized preventive care of its vehicles during the winter season from December 14 to 19, 2020

The 6-day service camp from Mahindra will owners with the opportunity to ensure that their vehicles are in a top-notch condition during the winter season. Cold weather conditions bring unique driving challenges of visibility, on-road traction and engine ignition. Preventive check-up of the car such as brakes, battery, tires, lights and lubricants help the owners avoid any hassles while driving their vehicles in winters. The benefits offered during this camp includes free 75 points vehicle check-up, 5 per cent off on spare parts, 10 per cent off on labour cost, 25 per cent off on Maxicare windshield polish treatment, 25 per cent off on Maxicare headlamp restoration and more.

Customers can avail Hyundai nationwide service camp at 1,288 service points across the country. The service camp will provide offer a wide range of benefits for the customers such as complimentary one-year extended warranty for lucky 200 customers, complimentary Amazon vouchers or fuel cards worth ₹ 2000 for lucky 1000 customers, free top wash, 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, up to 20 per cent discount on labour, 20 per cent discount on all value-added services, complimentary 50-point check, attractive discount up to ₹ 70,000 on new car purchase and more.

Hyundai's nationwide camp will be conducted Pan India from December 14-23, 2020.

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, "Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering a broad range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality."

