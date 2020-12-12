New Cars and Bikes in India
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December

Automakers like Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai India has announced their respective service camps for customers with exciting benefits and offers this December.

Charanpreet Singh
Both Mahindra & Hyundai are offering special service benefits for its customers expand View Photos
Both Mahindra & Hyundai are offering special service benefits for its customers

Highlights

  • Mahindra Winter Camp will run till December 19, 2020 across India
  • Hyundai's 10-day Smart Care Clinic will offer wide range of benefits
  • Both nation-wide service camps will commence from December 14, 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a special nationwide winter camp for its customers on its entire range of BS6 vehicles. On the other hand, Hyundai India has also introduced a similar service 'Hyundai Smart Care Clinic' campaign for its customers. Mahindra's Winter Camp will be organised from December 14 to December 19 in over 500 authorised workshops across the country. The South Korean automaker will be organising this 10-day customer-centric initiative Pan India between December 14 and December 23, 2020.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka​

guobvp8c

Mahindra has organized preventive care of its vehicles during the winter season from December 14 to 19, 2020

The 6-day service camp from Mahindra will owners with the opportunity to ensure that their vehicles are in a top-notch condition during the winter season. Cold weather conditions bring unique driving challenges of visibility, on-road traction and engine ignition. Preventive check-up of the car such as brakes, battery, tires, lights and lubricants help the owners avoid any hassles while driving their vehicles in winters. The benefits offered during this camp includes free 75 points vehicle check-up, 5 per cent off on spare parts, 10 per cent off on labour cost, 25 per cent off on Maxicare windshield polish treatment, 25 per cent off on Maxicare headlamp restoration and more.

Customers can avail Hyundai nationwide service camp at 1,288 service points across the country. The service camp will provide offer a wide range of benefits for the customers such as complimentary one-year extended warranty for lucky 200 customers, complimentary Amazon vouchers or fuel cards worth ₹ 2000 for lucky 1000 customers, free top wash, 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, up to 20 per cent discount on labour, 20 per cent discount on all value-added services, complimentary 50-point check, attractive discount up to ₹ 70,000 on new car purchase and more.

9avqs86s

Hyundai's nationwide camp will be conducted Pan India from December 14-23, 2020.

Also Read: Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To ₹ 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars​

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, "Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering a broad range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality."

Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
