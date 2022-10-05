  • Home
  • News
  • Stellantis Boss Expects Chip Supply To Remain 'Complicated' Until End 2023

Stellantis Boss Expects Chip Supply To Remain 'Complicated' Until End 2023

Tavares expects the semiconductor supply chain to remain tight until the end of next year.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
05-Oct-22 12:04 PM IST
Stellantis Boss Expects Chip Supply To Remain 'Complicated' Until End 2023 banner

The head of carmaker Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, expects the semiconductor supply chain to remain tight until the end of next year, he said in an interview published on Sunday in French newspaper Le Parisien.

"The situation will remain very complicated until the end of 2023, then will ease a little," said Tavares, adding that "semiconductor manufacturers have an interest in making business with us again, especially as they're raising prices".

Over the past couple of years, shortages of semiconductor chips, due among other factors to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars. Shortages are now easing, but at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.

In France, shortages keep weighing on manufacturers' sales. While new car registrations increased by 5% last month, according to industry figures published on Saturday, they remained down nearly 12% since the start of the year.

Related Articles
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
5 days ago
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
5 days ago
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
5 days ago
U.S. Picks Team To Oversee $52.7 Billion In Semiconductor Funding
U.S. Picks Team To Oversee $52.7 Billion In Semiconductor Funding
5 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?