Stellantis Inaugurates New Software And Technology Centre In Bengaluru

Stellantis inaugurated a new software centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India today. The new centre will focus on the development of software and technological innovations crucial to the advancement of automobiles and mobility. In line with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares' vision of marking a new era for Stellantis in India and the long-term ‘Dare Forward 2030’ strategic plan, the new site is the company's second global innovation centre in the country. The new centre was launched by Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, together with the Stellantis India top management team.

Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer, Stellantis said, “Stellantis is proud to contribute to the age of software-defined vehicles. As a global organization, we are committed to fostering talent across geographies. The Indian tech talent and its innovative start-up ecosystem are important to accelerating Stellantis’ transformation to a sustainable mobility tech company. India plays a key role in Stellantis’ digital approach and development.”

The facility, spread across 50,000 square feet, will serve as the primary development centre for STLA SmartCockpit – one of the three technology platforms that are key to the company’s digital transformation strategy due to arrive in 2024 and deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms. In addition, the Bengaluru centre will play a crucial role in the development of AI and ADAS technologies for STLA AutoDrive. Additionally, the Base Software Development team in Bengaluru will support software platforms made with the Classic and Adaptive Autosar frameworks.

The Bengaluru office will also house state-of-the-art labs, including a next-generation acoustic lab, which is tasked with the development of specific audio signatures as well as premium audio experiences for Stellantis vehicle owners worldwide. The establishment of the new digital hub as a key contributor to change for a sustainable tomorrow is a robust demonstration of Stellantis’ unabated dedication to facilitating the global mobility sector’s digital transformation.

Stellantis has accelerated the hiring process for the new centre that will eventually employ 500 people. In addition to leveraging multi-pronged hiring strategies, Stellantis is also investing in the upskilling and reskilling of local talent to help empower them to take on global assignments. The centre will further help nurture Indian expertise in the software and technology sector. The company is also collaborating with Indian universities to explore the development of industry-specific curricula and support ongoing expansion.

Stellantis’ software-driven strategy deploys next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles and to generate €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030.