  • Home
  • News
  • Stellantis To Halt Production At Italian Plant

Stellantis To Halt Production At Italian Plant

The Melfi plant, which employs more than 7,000 workers, produces the Jeep Compass and Renegade models, some of Stellantis' bestsellers in Europe.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
31-Oct-22 03:31 PM IST
Stellantis To Halt Production At Italian Plant banner
Highlights
  • The Melfi plant employs over 7,000 people
  • It is focussed on the Jeep Compass and Renegade model
  • Chip shortages have forced Stellantis to stop operations at the plant

Stellantis will halt production next week at its large Melfi plant in southern Italy, due to a semiconductor shortage affecting the supply of a specific component, the local head of UILM union Marco Lomio said on Friday.

"Despite some difficulties, the plant has worked regularly since mid-September, but now the chip shortage is affecting a key component, so the company was forced to stop operations," Lomio said.

A spokesman for the Italian-French car maker said the group had been taking decisions on its operations on a day-by-day, plant-by-plant basis since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The Melfi plant, which employs more than 7,000 workers, produces the Jeep Compass and Renegade models, some of Stellantis' bestsellers in Europe.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir)

Related Articles
Stellantis Jeep Joint Venture In China To File For Bankruptcy
Stellantis Jeep Joint Venture In China To File For Bankruptcy
6 hours ago
Battery Maker ACC Picks Stellantis' Comau For Role In French Gigafactory
Battery Maker ACC Picks Stellantis' Comau For Role In French Gigafactory
2 days ago
Battery Maker ACC Picks Stellantis' Comau For Role In French Gigafactory
Battery Maker ACC Picks Stellantis' Comau For Role In French Gigafactory
3 days ago
As Carmakers Unveil New EVs, France Ups Subsidies For Poorer Buyers
As Carmakers Unveil New EVs, France Ups Subsidies For Poorer Buyers
4 days ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Question Of The Day

Should 6 airbags be mandatory for all cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh