Tata Harrier And Safari India Launch Today: Here’s Our Price Expectation
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
3 mins read
16-Oct-23 07:43 PM IST
Highlights
- Both the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts get major updates inside-out
- We expect the SUVs to get a price hike of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh
- The Harrier and Safari facelifts come with the same 2.0 litre diesel engine
Tata Motors will be launching the new Harrier and Safari facelifts in India today. Both models have received major updates inside-out, right from styling and creature comforts to tech and performance. Both SUVs now get some segment-best features like – a 12.3-inch HD infotainment display, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof with mood lights, ADAS, and electronic parking brake with auto hold among others. And these features will come at a substantial premium.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech
The outgoing Tata Harrier is currently priced at Rs. 15.20 lakh, going up to Rs. 24.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the same time, the current Safari is priced from Rs. 15.85 lakh to Rs. 25.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Based on the level of updates we would expect both models to receive a price hike in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant.
Having said that, it’s also likely that Tata to introduce the SUV at a lucrative introductory price. So, expect the new Harrier facelift to be priced from Rs. 15.49 lakh going up to 25.49 lakh for the top-of-the-line #Dark trim. At the same time, the Safari will be priced from 15.99 lakh to Rs. 26.49 lakh (all priced ex-showroom).
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV
Now, unlike the outgoing models, the new Harrier and Safari will not come in the standard variant format like XM, XT and XZ. Instead, the models will come in Personas, namely – Smart, Pure, and Adventure. While the top-spec Harrier will be named Fearless, its equivalent variant of the Safari will be called Accomplished. Both SUVs will also come with the #Dark trim, which will be the range-topping variant.
Also, unlike the previous models, the Harrier and Safari now come with some major visual changes as well. While the Harrier is more angular with sharp styling, the Safari gets more horizontal and straight lines with sleek styling. In terms of features though the list is more or less common in both cases like Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED foglamps with cornering function, and new alloy wheels with aero inserts. That said the Safari additionally gets ventilated seats in the second row with a Boss model, which is still not offered on the Harrier.
Both SUVs will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, that is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. However, both SUVs now also come with electric power steering, which is a boon in our books, along with the option of electronic parking brake with auto hold, both with the manual and automatic options.
Based on the level of updates we would expect both the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to receive a price hike in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant.
Here we look at everything that is different in the 2023 Tata Safari facelift, compared to its predecessor.
