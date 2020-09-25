New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune

The Tata Winger ambulances were handed over to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, in Pune, and they are part of a larger order placed by the Zilla Parishad to provide aid to COVID-19 patients.

The 51 Tata Winger Ambulances are a part of the larger order placed by the Zilla Parishad

  • The ambulances to be used for transport of Covid positive patients
  • The 51 Tata Winger Ambulances are a part of the larger order
  • Tata Winger BS6 ambulances are designed as per AIS 125 Part 1

The home-grown automaker, Tata Motors, today announced that it has delivered 51 units of the new Tata Winger ambulances to the Zilla Parishad of Pune, Maharashtra. The vehicles were handed over to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, in Pune, and they are part of a larger order placed by the Zilla Parishad to provide aid to COVID-19 patients. The Zilla Parishad, or the District Council, says that the Tata Winger ambulances will be deputed to all the Gram Panchayats of Pune district. Tata Motors says that it won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and members of Zilla Parishad receiving the Tata Winger consignment

Commenting on the latest development, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said, "The Tata Winger platform is a versatile one and is perfectly suited for several applications. It is one of the most successful ambulance platforms in the country and has helped save thousands of lives till date. In the BS6 form, it has enhanced value-adds that make it the ideal vehicle for patient transportation. Tata Motors stands together with the country in its endeavour to fight COVID-19 and we are determined to support the government in providing better and quicker healthcare to all."

Also Read: Coronavirus: Tata Group Donates 20 Tata Winger Ambulances And 100 Ventilators To BMC Mumbai

The Tata Winger ambulances delivered to the Zilla Parishad of Pune are built on the new-gen BS6 Winger that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The company says that these ambulances are specially adapted to keep the driver safe, with the addition of driver partition, and they can be ordered for patient transport, basic life support, advanced life support or just as a shell. Furthermore, as the vehicle is built on a monocoque chassis, Tata claims that it will help offer a smoother drive, which will be beneficial while transporting patients.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Force Motors Delivered Over 1000 Ambulances To Andhra Pradesh Government

The Tata Winger ambulances delivered to the Zilla Parishad of Pune are built on the new-gen BS6 model showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

The model draws power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder, BS6 compliant, diesel engine that develops 98 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that the new Tata Winger offers a flat torque curve that enables fewer gear shifts. The vehicle also comes with a gear shift indicator and ECO switch helps in achieving better fuel efficiency.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Force Motors Delivered Over 1000 Ambulances To Andhra Pradesh Government

Earlier in July 2020, the Tata Group handed over 20 Tata Winger ambulances and 100 ventilators to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Back then, the company had also donated ₹ 10 crore to the BMC for the Plasma trials in Mumbai.

Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune
