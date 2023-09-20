Tata Nexon Facelift Fuel Efficiency Revealed: Claimed Mileage Rises As High As 24.08 kmpl

The Tata Nexon has received a massive makeover for 2023. Not only does it get a significantly changed look and new features, but some major mechanical changes as well. We’ve covered all of that in our detailed first drive reviews. What we didn’t know until now were the ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figures for each version of the revamped Nexon, which have finally been made public.

Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The petrol engine is paired with a manual, automated manual (AMT) and the newly introduced 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT). The diesel, on the other hand, is paired with a manual and an AMT. Here are the certified fuel efficiency numbers.

Engine Transmission Fuel Economy 1.2-litre turbo petrol 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT 17.44 kmpl 1.2-litre turbo petrol 6-speed AMT 17.18 kmpl 1.2-litre turbo petrol 7-speed DCT 17.01 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed MT 23.23 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed AMT 24.08 kmpl

These numbers, of course, have been obtained while testing in a controlled environment. It goes without saying that the real-world efficiency figures will be a lot different, as actual efficiency depends on driving style, driving conditions and the condition of the car itself.

