Tata Nexon Facelift Fuel Efficiency Revealed: Claimed Mileage Rises As High As 24.08 kmpl
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
20-Sep-23 12:58 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Nexon facelift gets a bunch of engine and transmission combos.
- The fuel economy figures range between 17.01 kmpl and 24.08 kmpl.
- The Tata Nexon facelift is priced between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh
The Tata Nexon has received a massive makeover for 2023. Not only does it get a significantly changed look and new features, but some major mechanical changes as well. We’ve covered all of that in our detailed first drive reviews. What we didn’t know until now were the ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figures for each version of the revamped Nexon, which have finally been made public.
Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The petrol engine is paired with a manual, automated manual (AMT) and the newly introduced 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT). The diesel, on the other hand, is paired with a manual and an AMT. Here are the certified fuel efficiency numbers.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Fuel Economy
|1.2-litre turbo petrol
|5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT
|17.44 kmpl
|1.2-litre turbo petrol
|6-speed AMT
|17.18 kmpl
|1.2-litre turbo petrol
|7-speed DCT
|17.01 kmpl
|1.5-litre diesel
|6-speed MT
|23.23 kmpl
|1.5-litre diesel
|6-speed AMT
|24.08 kmpl
These numbers, of course, have been obtained while testing in a controlled environment. It goes without saying that the real-world efficiency figures will be a lot different, as actual efficiency depends on driving style, driving conditions and the condition of the car itself.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review: Completely Revamped And How!
