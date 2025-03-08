Login
Tata Sierra Design Patent Filed In India

The Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was also spotted on test recently.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors files design patent for Sierra SUV
  • To be offered in both ICE and EV forms later
  • The design patent appears similar to the Auto Expo model

The Sierra SUV is one of the most anticipated upcoming launches from Tata Motors. Following its showcase in a near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the production-ready version was recently spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads. And now, Tata Motors has filed a design patent for the new Sierra, a 22-year-old moniker being revived in the form of the five-door version. 

 

Also Read: Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India

 

Tata Sierra

The design patent images closely resemble the model displayed at the Auto Expo and the test mule spotted recently. While the new Sierra retains the boxy stance of its predecessor, its styling has been significantly changed. The version showcased at the Expo featured a distinctive black panel that housed a full-width LED DRL strip. Below it, the sleek headlamps flank the air intakes integrated into the grille. The front fascia also includes a prominent air dam and a rugged skid plate at the bottom of the bumper.

 

As for the profile, the Sierra displays a clean and minimalist design with a subtly visible shoulder line. The near-production version was equipped with glossy black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower section of the doors. At the rear, the SUV features a connected light bar stretching across the tailgate. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Internal Combustion Tata Sierra Makes Global Debut
 Tata Sierra 1

In terms of features, there will be no shortage of tech inside the cabin. It will come loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated seats, a sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). 

 

On the powertrain front, Tata Motors previously confirmed that the Sierra will be available with next-generation powertrains in both all-electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) versions. While exact specifications remain undisclosed, the SUV is expected to introduce Tata's new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine, with a diesel variant also likely to be offered.

 

# Tata Motors# Tata Sierra# Sierra# Tata Sierra SUV# Upcoming Tata Cars# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
