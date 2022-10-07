Tata Tiago EV Bookings To Open On October 10; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023

Tata Motors has announced that the bookings for its recently launched entry-level electric vehicle – Tata Tiago EV, will commence on October 10, 2022. Customers can book the Tiago EV for a token amount of Rs. 21,000, however, deliveries will only begin from January 2023. Tata Motors launched the all-electric Tiago EV on September 30, at a special introductory price of Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which will be valid for the first 10,000 customers. The company also said that out of those 10,000 units, 2000 units will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

The Tiago EV will be on display across leading malls across major cities starting later this month, while the customer test drive will begin in late December 2022. While the deliveries are set to begin from January 2023, the company says that the time and date, along with the variant and colour will determine the actual waiting period of the vehicle for each customer.

Commenting on the booking announcement, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The Tiago EV has received a phenomenal response from our customers. Most of the queries have been on the 24kWh battery pack variant, and we have prioritised its production to meet the customer requirement. Furthermore, with an aim to make our EVs more accessible, with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. It is indeed an exciting new option for customers, this festive season.”

The Tiago EV comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, tyre pressure monitoring and a Harman audio system.

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs. Buyers can opt for either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack. The former offers a claimed range of up to 250 km per charge (MIDC) while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km (MIDC). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm. The battery pack comes with an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty and is IP67-rated.

In terms of features, the Tiago EV gets auto climate control and ZConnect connected car technology with 45 connected features – a feature not available in the internal combustion Tiago as standard. Other features on offer include a 7.0-inch touchscreen, cruise control (first on the Tiago), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, tyre pressure monitoring and a Harman audio system.