Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen India had launched the 2021 T-Roc in India in March this year. The Volkswagen T-Roc first came to India in March 2020 and was launched at 19.99 lakh. A year later when the second batch of car came to the country, the price went up by Rs. 1.36 lakh. The SUV continues to come to the country as a completely built Unit (CBU) and goes up against the likes of the Skoda Karoq in our market. Here are the highlights.

Exterior & Platform

The Volkswagen T-Roc is based on the MQB platform.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

Built on the MQB platform, the model promises impressive driving dynamics, while also being efficient with cylinder deactivation technology also being on offer. These are a few reasons why it managed to win the carandbike MidSize SUV of the Year. The car measures 4229 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2595 mm, which offers good cabin space. In terms of looks, the T-Roc carries a very familiar yet sporty design language amidst compact proportions.

Cabin

It gets an all-black cabin with soft-touch upholstery.

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets an all-black cabin with soft-touch upholstery and there are chrome highlights on the central console and around switch knobs.

Features

The Volkswagen T-Roc will get the panoramic sunroof as standard

The feature list is an exhaustive one and it is filled to the brim with it because there's just one variant on offer. You get LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit among others.

Engine

The Volkswagen T-Roc will come with the trapezoidal LED DRLs and LED headlamps as standard

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph.

Safety

There are a host of safety systems in place including six airbags, ABS, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.