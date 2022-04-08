Two-Wheeler Sales March 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Down 6.3 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, recorded sales of 65,495 units in March 2022. The company sold 50,734 units in the domestic market and exported 14,761 units in March 2022. The company's domestic market sales slid nearly 16 per cent from 60,222 units in March 2021, exports however grew by over 50 per cent, from 9,720 units in March 2021 to 14,791 units in March 2022. Cumulatively, SMIPL sold 754,938 units from April 2021 - March 2022 as compared to 591,846 in the previous financial year, registering a growth of 27.6 per cent in FY 2021-22.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is the latest 125 cc scooter from Suzuki India, based on the bestselling Suzuki Access 125 platform.

Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "It is quite satisfying that despite the COVID-19 induced challenges and supply chain issues, we successfully registered a sales growth of 27.6 % in FY 2021-22. This growth reflects that our products have been well received by our consumers. Additionally, the sales response on our recently launched scooter, Avenis has been overwhelming. We are thankful to all our customers and dealer partners for their trust and belief in the brand and making Avenis a successful product in just couple of months."

The Suzuki Access 125 is the company's bestselling scooter and the highest-selling 125 cc scooter in India.

The Suzuki Access 125 is India's highest-selling 125 cc scooter, and the recently launched Suzuki Avenis 125 extends the same platform to introduce a sporty 125 cc scooter targeted at the youth. Suzuki Motorcycle India has some impressive products in the premium commuter motorcycle segments, including the 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer, as well as the Suzuki Gixxer 250. Despite well-rounded products, the company has been quite strong in the 125 cc scooter segment, led by the popular Suzuki Access 125. Going forward, Suzuki India intends to make India a manufacturing hub to export 125 cc to 300 cc motorcycles to other parts of the world.