Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has registered an 11 per cent increase in domestic sales in November 2020. The company sold 412,641 units last month, as against 373,283 units in November 2019. Honda 2Wheelers India saw an uptick in its retail sales as well in November, backed by the strong demand during the festive season. Meanwhile, the Japanese auto giant's exports stood at 20,565 units witnessing an 11 per cent decline when compared to 23,116 units that were shipped during the same period last year.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio Repsol Editions were launched in November 2020

Elaborating on the positive sales numbers, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, "If the second quarter was about stabilising the automotive ecosystem, the third quarter is a bit about recovery. Backed by festive sentiments, Honda's retails crossed the 1 million units mark yet again in the two crucial festival months (October & November). With more of our exclusive Big Wing network opening, we are seeing increased bookings and delivery momentum for H'ness CB 350. Celebrations are on at Honda post-festival as well."

Honda's overall sales for November 2020 stood at 433,206 units, witnessing a hike of 9 per cent over the same month last year when the company sold 396,399 units. Do note that the period of November 2019 saw a collective downtime for the industry including Honda, which saw sales drop by 5 per cent year-on-year at the time. With respect to monthly volumes, Honda sold 527,180 two-wheelers in October this year riding high on the spirit of festivals like Durga puja and Dussehra.

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition was also introduced in November to celebrate 2 decades of the scooter

On the product front, HMSI introduced the Repsol Editions of the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the Dio, while the Activa 6G Anniversary Edition was introduced towards the end of the month to celebrate two decades of India's most popular scooter. The company's 'Super 6' offer for the festive season is also available for customers till the end of the year.

