New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth

Honda 2Wheelers India's domestic sales stood at 412,641 units last month, as against 373,283 units in November 2019, while the company's overall sales (domestic+exports) grew by 9 per cent.

By  | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Honda's domestic sales increased by 11 per cent, while exports witnessed a 11 per cent decline expand View Photos
Honda's domestic sales increased by 11 per cent, while exports witnessed a 11 per cent decline

Highlights

  • Honda 2Wheelers India registered a 9% growth in overall sales in November
  • The company saw an uptick in retail demand in November
  • Honda's exported 20,565 units in November 2020, a decline of 11%

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has registered an 11 per cent increase in domestic sales in November 2020. The company sold 412,641 units last month, as against 373,283 units in November 2019. Honda 2Wheelers India saw an uptick in its retail sales as well in November, backed by the strong demand during the festive season. Meanwhile, the Japanese auto giant's exports stood at 20,565 units witnessing an 11 per cent decline when compared to 23,116 units that were shipped during the same period last year.

Also Read: Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0

2qu1tafc

The Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio Repsol Editions were launched in November 2020

Elaborating on the positive sales numbers, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, "If the second quarter was about stabilising the automotive ecosystem, the third quarter is a bit about recovery. Backed by festive sentiments, Honda's retails crossed the 1 million units mark yet again in the two crucial festival months (October & November). With more of our exclusive Big Wing network opening, we are seeing increased bookings and delivery momentum for H'ness CB 350. Celebrations are on at Honda post-festival as well."

Honda's overall sales for November 2020 stood at 433,206 units, witnessing a hike of 9 per cent over the same month last year when the company sold 396,399 units. Do note that the period of November 2019 saw a collective downtime for the industry including Honda, which saw sales drop by 5 per cent year-on-year at the time. With respect to monthly volumes, Honda sold 527,180 two-wheelers in October this year riding high on the spirit of festivals like Durga puja and Dussehra.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India

j4jdauik

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition was also introduced in November to celebrate 2 decades of the scooter

0 Comments

On the product front, HMSI introduced the Repsol Editions of the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the Dio, while the Activa 6G Anniversary Edition was introduced towards the end of the month to celebrate two decades of India's most popular scooter. The company's 'Super 6' offer for the festive season is also available for customers till the end of the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,812
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,632
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,098
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 61,497
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,419
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74,407
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 70,056
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 42 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73,912
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55,832
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,299
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities