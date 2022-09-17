U.S. Hopes China, India Will At Least Take Advantage Of Russian Oil Price Cap-Adeyemo

  • Home
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he was hopeful that China and India would join the coalition of countries seeking to impose a price cap on Russian oil or simply use the cap to buy Russian oil at a cheaper price.
17-Sep-22 10:14 PM IST
 U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday he was hopeful that China and India would join the coalition of countries seeking to impose a price cap on Russian oil or simply use the cap to buy Russian oil at a cheaper price.

"Our hope is that countries like China and India will join the price cap coalition, or take advantage of the price cap coalition, to lower the amount of money" that Russia makes from oil exports," Adeyemo told a financial industry conference in New York.

 

