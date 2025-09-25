VLF Mobster 135: In Pictures

VLF – short for Velocifero – is an Italian-origin brand that made its debut in India through Kolhapur-based Motohaus, which also handles Brixton motorcycles. The latest addition to its lineup is the Mobster 135, the brand’s first petrol-powered scooter for our market. It joins the VLF Tennis electric scooter, which went on sale earlier this year. Let’s take a closer look at the Mobster 135.

When it comes to styling, the VLF Mobster 135 looks quite sharp and radical, unlike any 125 cc scooters we have seen in India.

Up front, it sports a split headlamp layout topped by a tall visor above the handlebars, while the flanks are carved with sharp, angular panels

At the rear, a slim C-shaped taillamp finishes the design, while the scooter will be offered in four colours: grey, red, white and yellow.

On the features side, the Mobster 135 comes with a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition and switchable traction control.

Power comes from a 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT).

The engine makes 12.1 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm, with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph.

Fuel economy is claimed at 46 kmpl while the scooter has an 8-litre fuel tank.

The Mobster’s kerb weight is rated to be 122 kg while it has a 1,341 mm wheelbase.

Seat height stands at 797 mm, while ground clearance is 155 mm.

Braking is handled by a 230 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel, switchable ABS. It rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres (120/70 R12 front, 130/70 R12 rear).

Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic front fork and gas-charged twin rear shocks.