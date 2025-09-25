logo
New Delhi

VLF Mobster 135: In Pictures

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
2025-09-25 20:23:31
Key Highlights
  • VLF Mobster 135 launched in India
  • Gets a 12.1 bhp 125 cc engine
  • Features 5-inch TFT with connectivity option

VLF – short for Velocifero – is an Italian-origin brand that made its debut in India through Kolhapur-based Motohaus, which also handles Brixton motorcycles. The latest addition to its lineup is the Mobster 135, the brand’s first petrol-powered scooter for our market. It joins the VLF Tennis electric scooter, which went on sale earlier this year. Let’s take a closer look at the Mobster 135.

Also Read: VLF Mobster 135 Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh

VLF Mobster 125 Launched In India Price Details Specifications

When it comes to styling, the VLF Mobster 135 looks quite sharp and radical, unlike any 125 cc scooters we have seen in India.

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 3

Up front, it sports a split headlamp layout topped by a tall visor above the handlebars, while the flanks are carved with sharp, angular panels

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 4

At the rear, a slim C-shaped taillamp finishes the design, while the scooter will be offered in four colours: grey, red, white and yellow.

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 2

On the features side, the Mobster 135 comes with a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition and switchable traction control.

VLF Mobster 125 Launched In India Price Details Specifications 3

Power comes from a 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT).

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 5

The engine makes 12.1 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm, with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph.

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 7

Fuel economy is claimed at 46 kmpl while the scooter has an 8-litre fuel tank.

VLF Mobster 125 Launched In India Price Details Specifications 1

The Mobster’s kerb weight is rated to be 122 kg while it has a 1,341 mm wheelbase.

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 6

Seat height stands at 797 mm, while ground clearance is 155 mm.

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 9

Braking is handled by a 230 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel, switchable ABS. It rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres (120/70 R12 front, 130/70 R12 rear).

VLF Mobster 135 images details specifications features price 8

Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic front fork and gas-charged twin rear shocks.

Research More on VLF Mobster 135

VLF Mobster 135
VLF Mobster 135
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.3 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Mobster 135 Specifications
View Mobster 135 Features

