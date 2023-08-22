Login

Volvo C40 Recharge Launch And Booking Details Revealed

This is the second Volvo EV to grace Indian shores after the XC40 Recharge
By Dhruv Attri

2 mins read

22-Aug-23 02:52 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Launch is scheduled for 4th September and bookings start from 5th September.
  • Volvo C40 Recharge is a coupe version of the XC40 Recharge.
  • The EV has a 530 km of WLTP range and does 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds.

Volvo Cars India has revealed the launch details of its gorgeous-looking C40 Recharge electric car. The born electric EV based on the CMA platform will be launched on September 4. The bookings will start from 5th of September. The deliveries are also scheduled to start by the second half of September. 


C40 Recharge has a coupe-like roofline

 

The C40 Recharge is a svelte-looking coupe-SUV version of the XC40 Recharge. It has a similar 78 kWh battery pack as the XC40 Recharge but with a better WLTP range of up to 530 km per charge. The C40 Recharge in India is a twin motor version with AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm pf peak. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds while the top speed is limited to 180 kmph. The C40 Recharge can be fast charged at up to 150 kW, allowing it to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes. 

 

 


The interiors use vegan leather

 

On the features front, the C40 Recharge packs pixel LED headlamps, 19-inch EV-spec alloys, 12.3-inch driver display with 9-inch Android-based central infotainment unit, Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it packs Level 3 ADAS features with an auto one-pedal drive system that can gauge traffic conditions as well. 

 

Also Read: Volvo Cars Partners with Tesla, For Access to Supercharger Network
 

The C40 Recharge doesn’t have a direct coupe-crossover shaped EV rival, but it takes on several premium EVs in its price range. These include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and the Mercedes EQB. Expect the ex-showroom price to be in the Rs 60 lakh to Rs 65 lakh range. 

 

Also Read: Volvo Details Safety Systems Of Upcoming EX30 Electric SUV

# volvo electric car# volvo car

